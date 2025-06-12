Govt working on strengthening rural economy: Himachal CM

Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the state government is working with a resolve to make Himachal as a self-reliant and prosperous state, for which various measures have been taken during the last two and half years. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

He remarked that this dream can only be realised by strengthening the rural economy as around more than 80% population of Himachal is dependent on agriculture and horticulture. Shifting focus to raise the economy of the agrarian community is the top most priority of the state government.

The chief minister said: “Himachal has become the first state in the country to provide minimum support price (MSP) on organic products as produced from natural farming. My government twice enhanced the MSP on procurement of maize, firstly to ₹30 and thereafter to ₹40 per kg and that of wheat from ₹40 to ₹60 per kg . Besides, to increase the production of raw turmeric, my government is providing an MSP of ₹90 per kg.”

The state government has introduced maize flour produced through natural farming under the brand name Him- Bhog Him- Makki. More than 4,000 quintals of maize has been procured from as many as 1,590 farmer families practising natural farming across 10 districts of the state, excluding Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.

Sukhu said the state government has made Him-bhog Him-Makki maize flour available through the Public Distribution System (PDS) depots across the state. This flour is also available for sale on HIM-ERA, the government-authorised portal. This initiative aims to make organic maize flour accessible to both urban and rural populations, he said, adding that ₹1.20 crore was directly transferred to farmers bank accounts for the procurement of around 400 metric tonnes of maize.

“When the Congress came to power two and a half years ago, I observed that the farmers used to sell their land under compulsion just to repay the loan amount. We decided to help such farmers through Interest Subvention Scheme, as a one-time settlement especially for those facing land auctions”, said the CM.