Graft case: 17 months on, suspended Jind agri officer gets clean chit

Jind deputy director of agriculture (DDA) Girish Nagpal on Wednesday was given a clean chit in a corruption case, 17 months after he was suspended following a complaint by chairman of Haryana Gau Seva Ayog, Sharwan Kumar Garg. The state government has also revoked the suspension order. (File)

The state government has also revoked the suspension order.

Nagpal was suspended on July 17, 2024, days after he raided a Safidon-based pesticide company over alleged online sale of the pesticides, after which Garg had filed a complaint to the chief minister, levelling corruption charges against the officer. However, no reason was mentioned in the official suspension order issued by the department. Two panels were formed to investigate the matter in August and December 2024 respectively. They reportedly asked Garg to appear and present evidence and facts related to his complaint but he failed to appear even once, sources said.

The first committee, under additional director agriculture Rohtash Singh, in its report on September 4, 2024, concluded that “on the basis of the facts, documents and circumstances, in the absence of any conclusive evidence, the complaint need to be filed.”

However, the competent authority did not agree with the report and a fresh inquiry was ordered under the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Rules. Later, another committee was set-up under additional director (administration) Rajender Singh Solanki on December 18, 2024 and a report was submitted on March 3, 2025.

The report forwarded in June, stated, “...in the absence of any cogent evidence etc, as the complainant miserably failed to place on record the same, this committee is not in a position to comment upon the content of the complaint and accordingly finds nothing Nagpal as well as no evidence of corruption etc on record.”

Following the two reports, principal secretary of the agriculture and farmers welfare department Pankaj Aggarwal gave clean chit to DDA Nagpal and revoked his suspension order.