Graft case: CBI seizes 6 lakh from debt recovery official’s properties in Chandigarh, Lucknow

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sunil Kumar Tiwari, a debt recovery officer, for accepting a bribe of ₹70,000, its sleuths conducted searches at his properties in Chandigarh and Lucknow, and recovered around ₹6 lakh in cash, property papers and some incriminating documents.

On Thursday, Tiwari was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a Kaithal resident at the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT-I) in Sector 17.

He was presented before a CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

In his complaint, the Kaithal resident had told the CBI that he had bought some machines through an auction and made the complete payment within the stipulated time. However, all machines were not delivered. Therefore, he approached DRT-I, requesting that either the remaining machines be delivered to him or the payment be refunded.

However, recovery officer Sunil Kumar Tiwari demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh to help him with the matter. On repeated requests by the complainant, he settled for ₹70,000.

The complainant then approached the CBI, who laid a trap and caught Tiwari red-handed from his office.