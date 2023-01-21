Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Graft charges: Ludhiana court dismisses bail plea of RTA secretary

Graft charges: Ludhiana court dismisses bail plea of RTA secretary

Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:14 AM IST

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Narinder Singh Dhaliwal Dhaliwal was arrested by the vigilance bureau on graft charges on January 6 for allegedly collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on monthly basis, on the pretext of not issuing challans of their vehicles

The court of additional session judge Ajit Atri on Friday dismissed the bail plea of secretary of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Narinder Singh Dhaliwal on Friday. (Getty Images/iStock Photo)
The court of additional session judge Ajit Atri on Friday dismissed the bail plea of secretary of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Narinder Singh Dhaliwal on Friday. (Getty Images/iStock Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The court of additional session judge Ajit Atri on Friday dismissed the bail plea of secretary of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Narinder Singh Dhaliwal on Friday.

Dhaliwal was arrested by the vigilance bureau on graft charges on January 6 for allegedly collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on monthly basis, on the pretext of not issuing challans of their vehicles.

After the arrest of Dhaliwal, the PCS officers went on a mass leave in support of Dhaliwal.

The FIR was lodged against him following a complaint lodged by one Satnam on the anti-corruption helpline in November 2022. Dhaliwal is lodged in Ludhiana central jail.

He was sent to jail by the court on January 10 after the bureau officials did not seek extension in his police remand.

The FIR was registered against him on the basis of video clips secretly recorded and submitted by the complainant. During the probe, the vigilance had found that in December, Bahadar Singh had collected a bribe of 4 lakh from transporters on behalf of Dhaliwal, who allegedly kept 1.7 lakh of the total amount with himself and the remaining bribe money to the tune of 2.30 lakh was handed over to PHG Bahadar Singh.

