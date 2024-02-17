Granthi strangles wife after barging into her aide’s house

A granthi (priest) strangled his wife after barging into the rented accommodation of her aide at Chet Singh Nagar, where she was staying since Saturday. Before strangling her, the accused thrashed her badly. At the time of the incident, her aide was not present at home. He returned home after the accused left the spot and rushed the woman to a hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. The victim was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead. (Getty image)

The 17-year-old daughter of the woman had witnessed the entire incident, who went there following her father.

The victim has been identified as Manpreet Kaur, 36, of New Janta Nagar. The Division number 6 police lodged a murder case against her husband Kuldeep Singh, who is a granthi at a local gurdwara. The couple had three daughters from the marriage.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at Division number 6, said that the FIR has been lodged following the statement of the sister of the victim.

The SHO added that Manpreet reportedly had an affair with Amandeep Singh, who is a factory worker. She used to go to meet him at his rented accommodation. Kuldeep was aware of it and had started keeping a watch on her.

“The woman had left the house on Friday stating that she was going to see one of her relatives. On Saturday morning, Kuldeep came to know that she is staying at rented accommodation of her aide. He rushed there to find her. Suspecting something unusual, his 17-year-old daughter followed him,” said the SHO.

“The accused thrashed Manpreet badly after finding her there and strangled her before fleeing. When Amandeep reached there, he found the woman lying unconscious and rushed her to hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. Later, he informed the police,” he added.

The SHO added that a case under section 302 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Woman critical after husband ‘sets her on fire’ after spat

Ludhiana A man allegedly assaulted his wife with an iron before setting her on fire following a spat at their house in Ajit Nagar on Friday night. The woman was rushed to the Civil Hospital by the neighbours. Sensing her critical condition, she was referred to Faridkot.

The victim has been identified as Kamaljit Kaur of Ajit Nagar area. After the incident, her husband managed to escape. The couple has six daughters.

The woman works as a sanitary worker at a private school and her husband was jobless. The spat between the couple was frequent, according to the locals.

The neighbours stated that the man had attacked the victim with an iron on her head.

ASI Raj Kumar from Salem Tabri police station, who is investigating the case, said that sensing her condition, the woman was referred to Faridkot.

The police will lodge an FIR after recording the statement of the victim.