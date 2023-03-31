Unidentified assailants chop off granthi’s leg, fingers in Khadoor Sahib

In a gruesome incident, unidentified assailants allegedly chopped off a granthi’s (Sikh priest) leg and fingers while he was returning from a gurdwara in Bania village, which falls under the Khadoor Sahib sub-division. The assailants attacked granthi’s while he was returning from a gurdwara in Bania village, Khadoor Sahib. (HT File)

The victim, who has been identified as Sukhchain Singh of Khadoor Sahib, was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar. Police said the unidentified assailants have also taken away the chopped leg.

Sharing further information, Goindwal Sahib station house officer (SHO) Rajinder Singh said, “We are working to trace the accused. The victim’s right leg was chopped off and taken away by the accused. His hand’s fingers were also chopped-off when he tried to fend off the blow of sharp weapons at his leg.”

The SHO said it was not immediately clear if the victim had an enmity that could have triggered the incident.

Notably, this is the second such incident reported in the last one month in Punjab. Earlier, on February 8, three youths reportedly kidnapped a certain Hardeep Singh Raju of Mohali and chopped off his fingers with a machete. A video of the incident had also gone viral and the police arrested the accused on February 24.