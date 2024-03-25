Green activists file complaint against illegal felling of trees

City-based environmental activists filed a complaint to the Punjab chief secretary and the MC commissioner urging swift intervention to address unlawful felling of mature trees in the area. Recently, a well-grown Pipal tree in front of a hosiery shop in Sundar Nagar, was allegedly axed by the owner of the shop. (HT photo)

The recent incidents of axing of trees in Sundar Nagar and Model Town prompted Kapil Arora, a member of the environmental NGO Public Action Committee, to file a complaint demanding registration of a first information report (FIR) and a thorough investigation into the matter. He emphasised the need for stringent penalties to be imposed on the perpetrators, along with mandatory replanting of indigenous tree saplings at the same locations to mitigate the environmental impact.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Recently, a well-grown Pipal tree in front of a hosiery shop in Sundar Nagar, was allegedly axed by the owner of the shop.

In a similar incident, another tree in Model Town, aged around 20-25 years, was axed and stolen by unknown individuals during the midnight hours.

Arora highlighted that such incidents damage the environment and public property.

Notably, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had previously directed Punjab chief secretary to formulate a policy for the protection of trees in the state. Arora and other petitioners have filed a case with the NGT for the enumeration of trees, along with provisions for imprisonment and hefty penalties for culprits. The case is scheduled for a hearing on April 5.

Junior engineer Kirpal Singh of horticulture wing said, “Following the complaint of environmental activists, we have written to Daresi and Model Town police station to register FIR against the residents involved in illegal axing of old trees.”