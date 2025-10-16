Green nod sets the ball rolling for 13.79-km ropeway project in Shimla

The stage-1 in-principle approval to the 13.79 km ropeway project by the Union ministry of forests, in Shimla, has set the ball rolling for the construction of India’s longest and world’s second longest ropeway project which not only will boost tourism but also alleviate traffic congestion in the hill station. The Tara Devi-Shimla Ropeway Project is being undertaken at a cost of ₹1,734.40 crore by the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, under a public-private partnership (PPP) model with the Himachal Pradesh government. (HT)

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday shared the information regarding the approval. The deputy CM said that approval has been granted for the use of 6.1909 hectares of forest land, with full compliance to all environmental and legal norms.

The corporation will have to pay ₹25 crore as environmental compensation for felling of trees, he said. The project is expected to revolutionise Shimla's transportation system by offering a modern, eco-friendly alternative that will enhance connectivity, improve air quality and boost tourism.

As per officials privy to the project, tender has been sent for approval to the Centre and the ropeway corporation has 85% of the land available with it to start the project. Now the project would be granted formal approval from the state cabinet. The government is aiming to start the work by April next year.

Agnihotri said that these ropeway projects would help in reducing traffic congestion, cut greenhouse gas emissions and provide a modern, eco-friendly mode of transport.

Shimla has been facing acute traffic congestion amid the growing urbanisation. As the city is also one of the major tourism attraction, the traffic situation gets worse during peak season, with over 10,000 vehicles entering the city every day.

Agnihotri said that this project was a major gift for the people of Shimla and would play a pivotal role in achieving the state government’s vision of a ‘Green Himachal’. He said that environmental protection would remain a top priority of the present state government and all construction activities would follow the guidelines of the forest department.

Ropeway to connect 15 key stations across Shimla

The ropeway will run between Tara Devi and Sanjauli and will connect 15 key stations across Shimla and nearby areas. Roughly 2,000 people will be allowed to travel from both directions every hour.

It will comprise 660 cabins, each having a carrying capacity of 8-10 passengers. The cabins will arrive at the stations every two to three minutes. Ninety charging stations will be set up at the boarding point in addition to eco-friendly solar panels installed on the cabins. As much as 80% of the project funding will be done by the New Development Bank while the remaining will be taken care of by the state government. Himachal will have 20% equity in it. There will be an 8% loan, the rest 72% will be a grant. The bank has granted approval for advance purchase, enabling necessary preparations to commence prior to the initiation of the tender process.

The state government expects that the project will create direct employment for 250 people and indirect employment for more than 20,000 people.

The ropeway project will have 13 stations and will be completed in phases. The commuting fare will be aligned with the existing bus fares in Shimla.

Baglamukhi ropeway served as a lifeline for locals and relief operations

Built at a cost of ₹53.89 crore, Baglamukhi ropeway, served as a lifeline for locals and relief operations during the recent floods. Inaugurated in December 2024, it was country’s first rural ropeway.

Agnihotri said three major ropeway projects were under construction to promote religious tourism in the state. These include the Baba Balaknath temple ropeway at a cost of ₹65 crore, the Bijli Mahadev ropeway costing ₹278.62 crore and the Mata Chintpurni Temple ropeway worth ₹76.50 crore. All of these projects were targeted to be completed by June 2027.

Taking a major step towards tourism connectivity, the work on the 1.20 km Dhalpur to Peej ropeway in Kullu is underway. This project would be completed at a cost of ₹80 crore and was expected to be completed by June, 2027. The deputy CM said that the state government has also planned to connect Shimla to Parwanoo through a 38 km long ropeway project, with an estimated cost of ₹5,602.56 crore. This project would be completed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode and it would set a milestone in establishing ropeways as an alternative mode of transport across the country.

About the project

Total length: 13.79 km

Total cost: ₹1,734.4 crore

Construction to start in April, 2026

Completion time: 4 years