Mohali: Greenathon 2026 concludes with cycle rally, plantation drive

Greenathon 2026 concluded on Sunday with a cycle rally and a large-scale tree plantation drive in Mohali, bringing together hundreds of cyclists, students, volunteers, environmental enthusiasts and representatives of various organisations to promote environmental conservation and sustainable living. One of the key highlights of the programme was that every sapling distributed among participants was taken home for plantation, reflecting a strong public commitment . (HT Photo)

The event highlighted the importance of community participation in protecting the environment and encouraged citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices. Participants took part enthusiastically in the cycle rally before joining the plantation drive, reaffirming their commitment to increasing the region’s green cover.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, director, tourism and cultural affairs and chief executive officer of the Punjab heritage and tourism promotion board, appreciated the collective efforts of citizens and organisations in supporting environmental initiatives and urged people to continue contributing towards a greener future.

The organisers acknowledged the guidance of divisional forest officer Amneet Singh and appreciated the efforts of range officer Akashdeep Adival and the forest department staff for ensuring the smooth conduct of the programme.

One of the key highlights of the programme was that every sapling distributed among participants was taken home for plantation, reflecting a strong public commitment to expanding green cover beyond the event venue.

Organisers said the enthusiastic response demonstrated growing public awareness of environmental issues and underlined the importance of collective action in tackling climate and ecological challenges. They expressed hope that the initiative would inspire more community-led conservation efforts across Punjab and strengthen the message of sustainable development for future generations.