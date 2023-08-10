Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 security personnel among 4 injured in grenade blast in Anantnag

2 security personnel among 4 injured in grenade blast in Anantnag

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Aug 10, 2023 12:35 PM IST

The injured -- two security personnel and as many civilians -- have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said. The search operation in the area is underway, they said.

Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said. The explosion took place during a cordon and search operation in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The explosion took place during a cordon and search operation in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district, they said. (HT File/Picture for representational purposes only)

