Grenade seizure: Germany-based handler on Punjab Police radar

Two days after a potential terror plot was foiled in Punjab with the arrest of a man with two hand grenades at a Tarn Taran village, police have zeroed in on a Germany-based handler.

Saroop Singh of Johal Dhai Wala village in Goindwal sub-division was nabbed with two China-made hand grenades on the outskirts of Kakka Kandiala village, 4km from Tarn Taran, on Janmashtami night. Police said Saroop had identified some locations in Amritsar and Ludhiana to launch a terror attack.

“Our preliminary investigation has found that Saroop was in contact with a man who lives in Germany through various social media apps. We have got the Germany-based man’s contact number, which is being examined by cyber experts. We are also working to ascertain his identity,” said a senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named.

“Saroop was paid only ₹15,000 by the Germany-based handler for collecting and keeping grenades. He had collected the grenades from a dump, the location of which was sent to him through a social media platform, the official said, adding the recovered grenades were a part of consignment smuggled from Pakistan via drones, the official added.

A training video sent by his foreign handlers explaining how to successfully explode a hand-grenade was also recovered from Saroop’s mobile phone.

Saroop had been living with his mother and elder brother, an ex-army man. His father, who was a truck driver, died around 13 years ago. Police said the family had 2 acres of farm land and Saroop had sold his part of the land to his brother a few years ago. Saroop was a truck driver and wanted to become rich.

“He had not been talking to us for the past two years. He never informed us about his routine or work. He had no friends,” said Saroop’s mother.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) OS Ghumman said: “We are investigating the case and questioning the accused. We hope to break the chain soon.”

On Wednesday, Saroop was taken to a joint interrogation centre (JIC) in Amritsar where various security agencies questioned him.

A case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances (Amendment) Act was registered against him at the Tarn Taran city police station.