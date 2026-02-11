Grille installations choke Mohali’s key junctions

Commuters are at the receiving end of traffic congestion for the past several days as metal grilles are being installed on Mohali roads and road improvement works continue at key junctions. With no prior information issued to motorists, sudden lane restrictions and diversions have disrupted daily movement and led to traffic pile-ups during peak hours. With no prior information, motorists are caught off-guard on these routes. (Keshav Singh/HT)

On Tuesday, traffic movement near Cheema light point slowed after ongoing junction improvement work led to the sudden merging of two lanes into one. Many commuters said they were unaware of the changes, particularly the diversion towards service lanes, and encountered congestion without warning.

The GMADA has started improvement work at the Cheema light point, including redesigning the junction, upgrading service roads and increasing road width. Officials said the measures aim to improve traffic flow and safety in the long run, but acknowledged that the execution phase has caused inconvenience.

Sukhwinder Singh, an official from GMADA said the work is part of planned road development. When asked about the lack of prior information to commuters, he said the administration would ensure better communication going forward. “We will issue notices in advance to residents before starting such works in the future,” he said.

Traffic police officials said their role focuses on identifying safety concerns on major roads. DSP traffic Karnail Singh said the department regularly gives recommendations for installing grilles and making structural changes at accident-prone locations. “These measures are suggested for road safety. We will also ensure that traffic advisories are issued in advance in future so commuters remain informed,” he said.

For roads that fall under the municipal corporation, MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh said that the municipal corporation is undertaking various development works and anti-encroachment drives on internal roads. We ensure that residents are informed well in advance so they can manage their commute accordingly.

Residents’ welfare associations said the development work was necessary but should be accompanied by public communication. RWA president KK Saini said the authorities must alert people before starting work near busy junctions. “The work is required, but when it begins without notice at important crossings, it creates traffic problems because commuters are not prepared,” he said.

Daily commuters said the sudden changes disrupted their schedules. Vishal Sharma, a bank employee, said he got late due to congestion. “If I had known about the traffic buildup, I would have left home at least 20 minutes earlier. Authorities should inform people in advance so we can plan,” he said.

Officials said the work will continue in phases and appealed to commuters to follow traffic arrangements until completion.