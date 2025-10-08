Growing power of social media a hope to sustain press freedom: Rahul Singh

Veteran journalist and author Rahul Singh said that the “growing power of social media” remains the country’s “biggest hope” for sustaining press freedom, at a time when mainstream media is increasingly influenced by corporate and political interests. Veteran journalist and author Rahul Singh said that the “growing power of social media” remains the country’s “biggest hope” for sustaining press freedom, at a time when mainstream media is increasingly influenced by corporate and political interests. (HT Photo)

Singh was speaking at the inaugural memorial lecture held at the Chandigarh Press Club on October 7. The lecture series has been instituted in memory of the club’s late founders, presidents, and senior members.

Singh said the challenges journalists face today are “even greater than those during the turbulent times in Punjab.” He stressed the urgent need to protect editorial independence from the “heavy hand of the government and big business houses,” citing his own experiences as resident editor of a national daily during a politically and socially volatile period in Punjab.

Recalling a particular instance, Singh shared how his editorial team had come under intense pressure after publishing an investigative report that implicated the then chief minister’s son.

Despite the pressure, the team stood its ground. “Credibility,” he said, “is the single most crucial element for any publication.”

Singh remarked that today’s editors no longer enjoy full autonomy over their newspapers. While the freedom of the press in India is frequently “exploited and restricted”, he said, there are still journalists who resist censorship.

He also recalled how, during earlier times, newspapers would leave portions of their pages blank as a silent protest against government interference.

Singh noted that journalism continues to be “a not-so-easy life,” but one that is deeply rewarding and vital to the health of democracy. He reflected on his own modest beginnings, recalling an early salary of ₹4,500 and the sense of purpose that motivated him and his colleagues.

Concluding his address, Singh praised the Chandigarh Press Club and its governing council for transforming the city into a thriving centre of media activity, far removed from the early days when only a handful of publications operated in the region.