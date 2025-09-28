GST rejig to ease impact of US tariffs on Panipat textile industry: Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that GST reforms in the country will reduce the impact of the US tariffs on the Panipat textile industry. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Panipat on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He said the change in GST slabs will reduce prices of some textile products and push domestic demand, which could compensate for the drop in export to the USA.

Khattar, who represents Karnal parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, was addressing a press conference at the BJP’s Panipat district office ‘Shyam Kamal’ on Saturday.

The textile and handloom industry in Panipat, popularly known as ‘Textile City’ in the country, has an annual turnover of ₹50,000-60,000 crore, of which exports account for nearly ₹20,000.

Handloom products, bed sheets, cushion covers and mats, are exported to various western countries including the USA, UK, Europe and others, of which the USA retail giants alone purchases over half of the products.

However, the industry which was already in turbulence due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and disturbances in West Asia, had to face the imposition of 50% tariff on Indian goods by US president Donald Trump.

Khattar said that though losses are part of any business, the Union government is committed to protect the tariff-hit industry and is taking coercive decisions, of which the GST rejig is one of the steps.

“If the industry is facing challenges in exports, they will be able to sell more in the domestic market as the change in GST slabs have reduced the prices of some textile products. There has been a push to promote ‘Swadeshi’, which will also benefit. The motive of every business is to sell its product, even if they have to alter the item as per the circumstances,” he said.

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced taxes on most essential goods for the common people, ensuring that the benefits directly reach the public.

In the new GST slabs, 90 percent of items have been brought down from 28% to 12%, and 99 percent of items from 18% to 5%, along with a 40% tax rate on “sin” and “luxury” goods, such as packaged tobacco products, cigarettes, and certain types of cars.

The Union minister said that these GST reforms are a landmark achievement in the country’s tax system, aimed at simplifying taxes, creating a business-friendly environment, and making things easier for consumers. These changes will bring relief, especially to middle-class and lower-income families, and will help reduce household expenses.