Guard’s screams thwart daring robbery bid at Reliance jewellery store in Chandigarh

The guard, Surinder Kumar, narrated to police that two masked men approached him around 2.40 am. “One of them suddenly placed a knife on my neck and threatened to kill me if I made a noise,” the guard alleged.

While one of the robbers kept the guard pinned, the other proceeded to break open one of the two locks of the shop’s shutter.

Seizing the right moment, the guard said, he managed to free himself, run from the spot and shout for help.

Hearing his cries, other security guards deployed in the area rushed to his rescue. Seeing additional guards and sensing trouble, the accused fled the scene before they could execute the robbery.

Police were immediately informed and senior officers, including those from the Manimajra police station, reached the spot. During questioning, the security guard was asked why the shop’s alarm did not go off. He clarified that the alarm system would only activate once both locks were broken and the shutter was lifted, which the accused failed to do.

DSP Vijay Singh confirmed the attempted robbery, stating, “An FIR has been registered at the Manimajra police station on the complaint of the security guard. The matter is under investigation.”

Manimajra SHO Maninder Singh said police teams had been formed to trace the accused: “Raids are being conducted in nearby areas, and CCTV footage from the jewellery shop and adjoining establishments is being examined to ascertain how the accused reached the spot and to identify them.”

“We have trained shopkeepers of the market to remain vigilant during such robbery attempts. They have been briefed on how to quickly alert the police, raise alarm and ensure their own safety without confronting the criminals directly. The idea is to create a coordinated response so that the culprits can be nabbed at the earliest,” the official added.

In 2018, another jewellery shop at Manimajra, GH Ornaments, was targeted. Arriving during business hours at 8 pm, six robbers fired a bullet towards the owner. But he and his employees managed to thwart the attack, forcing the robbers to flee.

In January 2011, a gang of nine masked men, five of them dressed in police uniform, broke into the Tanishq showroom in Manimajra and took away jewellery worth ₹12 crore. Three years later, the case fell flat, after the main witness — the security guard — failed to identify the accused.