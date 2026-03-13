Guest Column | Amit Shah’s Punjab visit catalyst for transformation

The visit of Union home minister Amit Shah to Punjab for the Badlav Rally in Moga on March 14 is far more than a routine political event. It represents intensified engagement between the Union government and the people of Punjab at a crucial juncture in the state’s political and developmental trajectory. Union minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Today, Punjab stands at a crossroads: A state rich in history and culture, yet one grappling with stagnant economic growth, drug addiction, agricultural distress, and pressing law-and-order concerns. Shah’s presence reaffirms the Centre’s resolve to partner with Punjab in confronting these challenges and charting a future that offers dignity and opportunity for its people.

Most importantly, the visit underscores the Centre’s intent to listen and respond.

The state and its people should not miss this opportune moment to touch base with the Union dispensation through the home minister. This follows momentum set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who introduced significant initiatives during his trip on February 1. By naming the Adampur airport after Sri Guru Ravidas Ji, the Prime Minister honoured the 649th birth anniversary of the saint who championed human dignity. Additionally, the inauguration of the new terminal at Halwara airport in Ludhiana represents a major advance in air connectivity, poised to bolster commerce and trade across the province.

Partnership for grassroots transformation

The upcoming rally at Killi Chahlan in Moga will illustrate the broader potential of a partnership with the current government. The youth, farmers, and entrepreneurs of Punjab deserve an environment conducive to startups, public safety, and the preservation of their cultural heritage. The focus on “badlav,” or transformation, signifies a collective desire for concrete policy outcomes and the establishment of mutual trust.

Moga has been strategically chosen for this engagement. Situated in the politically significant Malwa region, it is home to the hardworking citizens who form the backbone of Punjab’s economic structure. By connecting with the grassroots in Moga, Amit Shah demonstrates an understanding that sustainable change must be predicated on local preferences and direct community interaction.

Cooperative model for agrarian success

The development of Punjab must be more than an abstract idea. It must be rooted in tangible goals: Job creation for the youth, security for families, efficient infrastructure, and an investment-friendly climate. Both the Prime Minister’s recent initiatives and Amit Shah’s visit signal that the Union government is eager to collaborate with state institutions, civil society, and local leaders to unlock the state’s true potential.

Shah also serves as the Union minister of cooperation. In an agrarian state like Punjab, cooperative societies play a pivotal role in the prosperity of the farming community. Therefore, this visit should be viewed as a vital development for rural economic progress. As assembly elections approach, such democratic engagements allow for a vision of the future based on performance and accountability rather than just a quest for votes.

Interacting with local communities provides a first-hand look at the issues affecting families, such as the drug crisis. While some may attempt to politicise these meetings, we must not let cynicism distract from the responsibility to elevate public discourse. Ultimately, this visit is about connecting Punjab’s population with the expansive capabilities of the Union government to ensure a more prosperous future. satnam.sandhu@sansad.nic.in

The writer is a Rajya Sabha member. Views expressed are personal.