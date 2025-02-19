Guest Column| Bring Punjab back on national agenda

In recent discussions within Punjab, a sentiment is growing that the state has been sidelined from the national agenda. While this may not fully reflect the reality, this perception persists due to the state’s prolonged neglect and unresolved issues that have sparked ongoing agitations, particularly among farmers and youngsters. These problems, widely acknowledged but insufficiently debated or addressed, leave many Punjabis concerned that the hard-earned peace in the state could be jeopardised, deepening their sense of alienation. Challenges, such as water disputes, territorial rights, economic stagnation, rising unemployment, and the agrarian crisis, transcend partisan politics. These are not issues to be politicised but should form the foundation of a unified agenda for Punjab’s leadership. (Representational photo)

Punjab’s economy is underperforming, its political system is unstable despite the state’s once glorious legacy, and its bureaucracy has stagnated, often overlooking critical lessons from history. Is this a result of ineffective political leadership, or is it a consequence of persistent misinformation and distorted narratives? These are crucial questions, as the gap between governance and the lived realities of the people widens, fuelling negative perceptions that distract from the root causes of Punjab’s challenges.

The lack of strong leadership, both political and bureaucratic, is glaring. However, much of the discourse around Punjab is based on misleading assumptions. Punjabis, often unfairly labelled as secessionists or radicals, are instead a community deeply rooted in justice and equity. They are deeply religious, emotionally connected, dynamic, and hardworking individuals who have historically stood against injustice. They should not be defamed for the actions of a handful of astray miscreants.

The so-called radical elements that occasionally emerge in Punjab often arise from complex and even mysterious circumstances. Are these individuals self-motivated or politically influenced? Historical analysis suggests that political manipulation and radicalisation were significant factors in Punjab’s troubled past, with ideological commitment being rare. Today, similar dynamics are resurfacing, leaving the common man perplexed and anxious. Why do political parties, such as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP, and Congress fail to adopt consistent positions on Punjab’s issues, whether they are in power or in the opposition?

While the Congress is credited with restoring peace and protecting the state’s river waters, and the SAD maintained communal harmony, the BJP and other political players have yet to carve out a clear, constructive role. Meanwhile, people grow increasingly frustrated with traditional political manoeuvring and bureaucratic inertia.

Key challenges such as water disputes, territorial rights, economic stagnation, rising unemployment, and the agrarian crisis transcend partisan politics. These are not issues to be politicised but should form the foundation of a unified agenda for Punjab’s leadership. Yet, some voices claim that accelerating growth could exacerbate socio-economic disparities. This view suggests that Punjabis, who already enjoy a relatively high standard of living, lack productive employment avenues. Such oversimplification underscores the urgent need for a deeper examination of the emerging economic crisis in the state.

If economic diversification is the solution to Punjab’s challenges, why has it not been prioritised? Why are the secondary and tertiary sectors not being developed to foster faster socio-economic growth? These questions demand urgent answers, yet policy frameworks seem conspicuously inadequate.

Steps toward revitalisation

1. Economic diversification

Punjab’s economy is overly dependent on agriculture, limiting its growth potential. Expanding into sectors like manufacturing, technology, food processing, and services will provide alternative sources of income and employment. For instance, Gujarat has successfully expanded its industrial base, and Tamil Nadu has developed thriving automotive and IT industries. Punjab can adopt tailored strategies based on its unique strengths, such as leveraging its agro-industrial base to develop high-value food processing industries.

2. Skill development and education

Unemployment can be addressed through targeted skill development and improved education. Establishing vocational training centres and upgrading educational standards will equip the youth with skills in demand in the modern economy. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Punjab’s unemployment rate stood at 6.5% in 2023, higher than the national average. Encouraging start-ups, promoting digital education, and integrating skill-based learning into mainstream curricula can meaningfully engage Punjab’s youngsters and prepare them for a competitive workforce.

3. Water and territorial rights

Resolving disputes over water and territorial rights is critical for Punjab’s long-term stability. Transparent dialogues between stakeholders, adhering to legal frameworks such as the Constitution and the Interstate River Water Disputes Act, must guide these discussions. Collaborative agreements on water-sharing based on ground realities, and efficient water use through modern irrigation technologies and public awareness campaigns can further alleviate water stress.

4. Agrarian reforms

The agrarian crisis requires immediate action. Promoting sustainable farming practices, ensuring fair crop prices, reducing dependence on water-intensive crops such as paddy, and revitalising household farm economics can alleviate farmers’ struggles. States like Maharashtra have made strides in crop diversification and sustainable farming through government incentives and farmer cooperatives, offering lessons for Punjab’s policymakers.

5. Strengthening governance

Reforming bureaucratic structures and promoting accountability is essential to ensure efficient governance. A transparent administration will be crucial for the successful implementation of policies. Introducing performance-based assessments for bureaucrats and digitising administrative processes to reduce corruption and inefficiency can enhance governance. Punjab can also benefit from public-private partnerships to fast-track infrastructure and social development projects.

6. Promoting tourism and culture

Punjab’s rich cultural heritage can be leveraged to boost tourism. By developing infrastructure and marketing the state’s unique attractions, Punjab can generate revenue and create jobs. For example, Rajasthan has successfully built its tourism brand around heritage and culture. Promoting festivals like Baisakhi or creating experiential tourism packages around the Golden Temple, Anandpur Sahib, and the Wagah border could attract global visitors. According to the ministry’s 2023 report, tourism contributed only 2.8% to Punjab’s GDP, signalling significant untapped potential.

Centre’s proactive role

The central government must play a proactive role in addressing Punjab’s challenges. As it did during the Green Revolution, it should bring the state back to the national forefront. Allocating funds for infrastructure, facilitating fruitful dialogue on contentious issues, and ensuring fair representation of Punjab in national policies are essential actions. For example, a centrally funded skill development mission tailored to Punjab’s needs could significantly boost employment. Further, initiating dialogues on water-sharing agreements with Haryana and Rajasthan under central mediation could ease inter-state tensions.

Punjab’s challenges are not insurmountable but require sustained, collaborative attention from the central government, state leadership, and civil society. Ignoring Punjab’s concerns risks alienating a vibrant and strategic part of the nation, with implications for national security and geopolitical stability. By addressing its economic, social, and political challenges with evidence-based policies and inclusive governance, we can unlock Punjab’s potential and, in turn, strengthen and hasten national growth. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

Suresh Kumar (HT file photo)

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.