Guest Column: Changing paradigm of governance; balancing perceptions with evidence

The democratic process, particularly evident in the Lok Sabha elections, stands as a cornerstone in shaping governance in India. However, amid the fervour of electoral campaigns and political strategisation, a critical issue emerges: The prevalence of perceptions over evidence-based decision-making. As our political landscape evolves, driven by technological advancements and shifting societal dynamics, the imperative for governance anchored in evidence becomes increasingly evident.

The political discourse surrounding general elections to the Lok Sabha revolves around forecasts, survey results, and media reports that are rooted more in perceptions than substantive evidence. Historical instances such as the Garibi Hatao and Shining India campaigns, along with recent movements like the Jan Lokpal campaign, underscore the enduring influence of perception on electoral outcomes. Today, in the era of social media proliferation, perception-driven narratives spread at an unprecedented pace, significantly impacting public opinion. Apart from professional election management companies, the internal media establishments of political parties are thickly involved in these endeavours.

Disconnect between

perception, reality

Perception, as a cognitive process, significantly influences how individuals interpret and respond to stimuli from their environment. However, the assumption of unbiased interpretation, particularly in politics and governance, is often flawed. Concerted efforts are made to construct narratives and manipulate sensory information to sway public opinion, disregarding evidence or truth. These tactics, confined earlier to corporate marketing, have now permeated the political sphere, becoming integral to modern propaganda strategies.

The emergence of election management companies exemplifies this paradigm shift in political strategisation. They specialise in marketing information that may lack veracity but serves predetermined agendas. Through targeted messaging and narrative framing, they impact public perceptions, often at the cost of evidence or ethical considerations. These efforts are akin to hidden manipulations that adapt to the political context, varying in intensity and sophistication based on factors such as state political dynamics and party affiliations. However, their connection with contextual realities often remains sparse.

The repercussions of this disconnect between perception and reality are far-reaching. Disillusionment among the youth, once hopeful for transformative change, has led to apathy and disenchantment with the political process. Conventional politicians have seized upon disillusionment with generational shifts in politics and reinforced their grip on power, perpetuating an authoritarian and opaque form of governance. Corruption, though ostensibly contained, continues to undermine democratic principles, eroding public trust in institutions.

In Punjab, political maneuverings have played a critical role in constructing narratives that often diverge from reality. Genuine socio-political and economic issues, such as territorial realignment, inter-state water sharing, unemployment, farmers’ distress, inadequate industrial promotion, and mounting public debt, were overshadowed by emotive election narratives. However, despite the emotional upsurge that helped capture power, politicians have often failed to effectively address these issues, perpetuating a cycle of unfulfilled promises and disillusionment. Even a generational shift in politics has not changed the political discourse.

Time to recalibrate

priorities, practices

The erosion of evidence-based decision-making carries broader implications for Indian democracy’s integrity and health. Aspirations associated with new-generation politics — liberality, discipline, financial prudence, democratic participation, and global relevance — remain elusive without substantive evidence supporting their realisation. Consequently, the challenges confronting Indian democracy have intensified, demanding a fundamental reassessment of the governance paradigm.

At its core, governance must be grounded in evidence and informed by data-driven insights. While perceptions have a role in shaping public discourse, they must be tempered by empirical evidence to ensure informed decision-making. Judicious and transparent execution of authority is essential for effective governance and should be coupled with accountability to prevent abuses of power. Laws and regulations should prioritise citizen satisfaction and happiness, fostering social cohesion rather than coercion or oppression.

The changing paradigm of governance in India necessitates a recalibration of priorities and practices. While perceptions remain influential, they should be substantiated by evidence to establish their viability. Only through a commitment to evidence-based decision-making can India realise its democratic aspirations and navigate the complexities of governance in the 21st century.

The democratic process, such as general elections to the Lok Sabha, serves as a crucible for shaping the future of governance in India. These critical issues, however, get sidelined amid the overzealous new ways of campaigns. As the political landscape evolves, driven by technological advancements and changing societal dynamics, the imperative for governance to balance perceptions with evidence becomes increasingly necessary. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

The writer is a retired Punjab IAS officer. Views expressed are personal