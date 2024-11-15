Guest column: Don’t stigmatise Punjab, join hands to resolve its issues

Punjab, once a strong pillar of India’s progress and prosperity, is today subjected to persistent and unfair stigmatisation. Across the country, people often view Punjabis as “unreasonable agitators, labelling them as radicals, extremists, or even secessionists”. This perception is not only inaccurate but also overlooks the core attributes that have historically defined Punjab and its people— resilience, hard work, and a commitment to progress. The Green Revolution, which transformed India’s agricultural landscape, was driven by the tireless efforts of Punjab’s farmers. Similarly, during the wars of 1948, 1965, and 1971, the state played a crucial role in safeguarding India’s borders, with a strong presence of Punjabi soldiers along the 554-km Indo-Pakistani border. (HT File)

So, why has the perception of Punjab and its people changed so drastically? What has led to the current state of unrest among the populace, despite the unchanged essence of Punjabiyat — the cultural and social ethos of Punjab? The reasons for the persistent unrest are rooted in economic stagnation, governance deficiencies, and unresolved political issues. Demonising Punjab for its legitimate and democratic struggles for redressing all of these issues is unfair.

Stagnant agriculture, lack of industrial growth

Agriculture, the core of Punjab’s economy, is now stagnant. Input efficiency is low, or in some cases, has plateaued, and farmers’ incomes are not commensurate with livelihood requirements. Punjab’s farmers are burdened with rising input costs, stagnant crop prices, and growing debts. The state’s traditional agriculture is no longer enough to sustain its economy or provide employment for its youth.

Punjab also faces a lack of industrial growth and is struggling to diversify its economy. The services sector, while growing, remains small and underdeveloped. A significant portion of the state’s workforce—nearly one crore—is employed in the unorganised sector. Interestingly, many of these workers are migrants from other states. The situation is compounded by high unemployment among local youth, many of whom are educated but unable to find stable employment. The common refrain, “We have enough to eat, but not much to do”, captures the frustration of many in Punjab.

Concerted effort needed to expand economy

The state needs a concerted effort to diversify and expand its economy. The agricultural sector must be modernized with technology and research, shifting from traditional crops to high-value, sustainable agriculture. Investment in the manufacturing and industrial sectors is also needed to create new jobs. High unemployment among youth calls for a large-scale skill development programme. The state must invest in education and training aligned with emerging industries such as IT, renewable energy, and biotechnology, which could offer new employment opportunities for young people.

While Punjab has seen political stability since 1992, the governance remains top down and lacks sufficient grassroots participation. Civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which could play a vital role in addressing local issues, are often sidelined. The state has not fully utilised constitutional provisions for decentralisation, such as Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), which are essential for empowering local communities and ensuring participatory governance.

The lack of transparency and accountability in the state’s decision-making processes further erodes public trust. Policies often seem to be missing or disconnected from the realities on the ground, with decisions made without evidence or input from the affected communities. Moreover, the state’s public debt is rising, tax revenues remain inadequate, and capital is increasingly flowing out of Punjab in search of more attractive opportunities elsewhere.

Strengthen local governance structures

The state government should prioritise strengthening local governance structures. Empowering PRIs and ULBs would allow for more responsive governance, giving local communities a voice in policy making and resource allocation. Greater transparency in government functions is essential. Public procurement, welfare schemes, and fiscal decisions should be made more transparent, and there should be clear mechanisms for public accountability.

One of the most critical issues Punjab is facing today is the sense of alienation among its people. While the state has achieved relative peace since the turbulence of the 1980s, this peace is often described as “negative peace”—the absence of violent conflict, but not a genuine state of social harmony. People live with daily unease, marked by economic insecurity, a lack of opportunities, and growing frustration.

Grappling with political, territorial disputes

The state is also grappling with long-standing political and territorial disputes, particularly concerning water-sharing agreements and territorial integrity. These unresolved issues have exacerbated feelings of resentment and alienation, especially among rural populations who feel ignored by the state and national governments. A comprehensive, transparent, and inclusive dialogue must be initiated between Punjab and its neighbouring states to resolve water-sharing disputes.

Punjab needs a robust statewide social protection programme that targets vulnerable populations, especially in rural areas where poverty is resurging. Such a programme should not only cover the rural poor but also include migrants, who faced immense hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic. Social protection should ensure that all residents have access to basic services like healthcare, education, and financial assistance during times of economic distress.

The state has a strong presence of religious institutions and a rich socio-cultural fabric, which can be leveraged for social cohesion and ethical governance. There is an increasing demand for policies that take into account the changing demographics of the state and the global shifts in technology, climate, and the economy. The Punjab Policy of the Government of India (GoI) needs to be more transparent and inclusive. The (GoI) should invest more in creating spaces for dialogue and collaboration between various stakeholders, including local communities, socio-cultural and religious organisations, CSOs, and industry leaders. These organisations can play a crucial role in community outreach, education, and the implementation of state welfare programmes.

The state must prioritise the integration of technology into all sectors, from agriculture to governance. Punjab’s agricultural sector, for instance, can greatly benefit from precision farming, artificial intelligence, and data-driven policies aimed at boosting productivity and sustainability.

Complex set of challenges

Punjab thus faces a complex set of challenges that cannot be addressed by simply maintaining political stability or preserving “negative peace.” Immediate and decisive action is needed, with a focus on sustainable development, participatory governance, and addressing the legitimate concerns of its people. A comprehensive approach that involves economic diversification, social protection, political decentralisation, and the resolution of long-standing territorial and water disputes can pave the way for a brighter future for Punjab. Rather than stigmatising the state, we must acknowledge these root causes of the unrest and work collaboratively to resolve them.

The writer is a retired Punjab IAS officer. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com