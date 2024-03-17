Guest Column: Our country needs more participatory governance

The contemporary discourse surrounding participatory democracy in India has gained momentum amid concerns about the perceived shift towards majoritarian authoritarianism. While some argue that good governance, with speedier decision-making, transparency, and the reduction of bureaucratic red tape, is essential for efficiency and quicker growth, others caution against sacrificing democratic values such as discussions, consultations, participation, and collaboration. This debate echoes historical instances, such as the conciliatory period of Nehru, the authoritarian rule of Indira Gandhi post-1966, and the uncertain times of Rajiv Gandhi, for a critical re-evaluation of the contemporary democratic landscape to avoid the recurrence of despised trends in the country. While some argue that good governance, with speedier decision-making, transparency, and the reduction of bureaucratic red tape, is essential for efficiency and quicker growth, others caution against sacrificing democratic values such as discussions, consultations, participation, and collaboration. (Shutterstock)

Unlike the past, when Nehru was believed to be a tolerant, liberal, and open-minded leader focused more on consolidating nationalism, the era of Indira Gandhi marked a consolidation of power, leading to accusations of autocracy and intolerance towards political and bureaucratic dissent. Economic challenges, social unrest, and the JP movement forced her government to promulgate an internal emergency in 1975 that angered most of us. This happened despite strong leadership, substantial growth of primary and secondary sectors, better geopolitical standing, and victory in the Bangladesh war. The consequences of centralised power and a committed bureaucracy revealed the pitfalls of sacrificing democratic values for swift governance. The lessons from this period served as a cautionary tale for contemporary democratic governance. Rajiv Gandhi gave greater thrust to empowering PRIs and ULBs, which remains an unfulfilled dream.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The subsequent coalition governments from 1991 to 2014 faced criticism for perceived weaknesses in leadership. However, this period witnessed substantial economic reforms that positively impacted India. While economic growth was commendable, the quality of governance declined, with issues such as corruption, wealth concentration, job disparities, poverty, and social stratification persisting and deepening. Unemployment increased with the focus shifting towards creating a knowledge economy that addresses the skill deficit in the labour market. Better food, shelter, education, and healthcare emerged as priority claims on public resources.

The political landscape underwent significant changes post-2014, marked by a more focused, cohesive, decisive, and futuristic approach to governance. Economic reforms gained momentum, crisis management improved, and social issues received more attention under a unified command. While stability increased with firm leadership, citizen empowerment and participation remain challenged. The nuanced and multifaceted solutions are yet to emerge to achieve participatory governance.

Citizen engagement is often interpreted and taken for granted with regular elections in the country. A critical evaluation since 1952 reveals that the average voter turnout in parliamentary elections hovers around 60%, resulting in governments representing only a fraction (one-fourth) of the population. The dominance of a few select communities further exacerbates the exclusion of the vast majority of middle and lower-middle-class and disadvantaged citizens. Even today, our discourse primarily revolves around financial inclusion. True empowerment requires a shift from financial inclusion to holistic integration in all aspects of the socio-economic life of our citizens.

Beyond electoral participation, mechanisms for citizen engagement are rare or stagnant. NGOs face biases, PRIs lack empowerment, ULBs lack authority, and state assemblies struggle to legislate effectively. Civil society organisations are also seen as non-participatory and need more social accountability. Existing laws on citizenship, and socio-cultural practices are either non-existent or weak. Most of these remain unimplemented. The need for more data and policy literacy among policymakers further exacerbates these challenges. Public policies need more effective public- citizens’ participation in their making.

For effective citizen engagement, reforms must encompass legal, social, and economic dimensions. These initiatives should start at the grassroots level, empowering institutions like PRIs and ULBs. The involvement of think tanks, NGOs, educational and socio-cultural institutions is crucial. Regulations in this endeavor should be contextually relevant, implementable, and easy to comprehend, respecting local community codes. The management of the COVID-19 pandemic proved this beyond a point, though the societal response was appreciable.

The societal structure in India is complex, with deep-rooted divisions based on caste, religion, and ethnicity. Regional disparities also vary substantially. Efforts towards social reforms should focus on promoting mutual respect among all communities. While unity is crucial, it is equally essential to avoid compulsive communal unification. Initiatives like a uniform citizen code that transcends caste and ethnic divisions can contribute to building a more cohesive society. The citizens - Indians, should be one, even if the communities differ.

There is a need for a paradigm shift toward holistic inclusion and assimilation of all citizens in every aspect of their socio-economic lives to address prevailing disparities. Beyond the rhetoric of financial inclusion, the focus should be on integrating citizens into the decision-making processes that shape their future. Technology can help hasten such efforts, though deeper social issues require better-nuanced solutions.

Legal frameworks should be revised and reinforced to ensure contextual relevance and ease of understanding. The laws on citizenship and social practices should be robust, pragmatic, and aligned with the diverse cultural landscape of the country. For informed decision-making and evidence-based policies, there is a need to bridge the gap in data and policy literacy among policymakers.

Economic reforms should prioritise growth and address underlying disparities. The focus should shift towards creating a knowledge economy that caters to the skill deficit in the labour market. Enhanced equitability in economic growth, reaching the subalterns in underprivileged communities and castes, may reduce social tensions. The marginalised groups deserve increased legal cover for their financial entitlements.

Mechanisms of citizen engagement, beyond elections, need a comprehensive overhaul. NGOs should be strengthened and freed from biases. PRIs and ULBs should be empowered with genuine authority and adequate finances. State assemblies should function as robust legislative bodies that represent the diverse interests of the population. The potential of think tanks, educational institutions, socio-cultural organisations, and other CSOs should be harnessed for a more inclusive decision-making process.

The ultimate goal is to transition from representative governance to citizen-centric governance, where citizens actively participate in decision-making processes. It requires a cultural shift where citizens own the government’s actions and policies. The government should strive for complete transparency, ensuring citizens are fully aware of and understand all decisions. This participatory approach will foster a sense of shared responsibility and accountability, making citizens partners in the nation’s governance.

We need to learn from historical mistakes, address current shortcomings, and implement comprehensive reforms that fully reflect on domestic and geopolitical situations to build a stronger and more resilient democracy. The call for citizen-centric governance, giving power to the people, should not just be a slogan; it should be a commitment to empower every citizen and make them an integral part of the nation’s progress.

The writer is a retired Punjab cadre IAS officer