Guest column | Raising digital citizens: Parenting in the age of online perils

Recently, while watching the Netflix series “Adolescence”, I was struck by the extent to which digital spaces influence our physical and psychological environments, including our social systems, beliefs and institutions in ways that often go unnoticed. The series explores the darker side of social media communities and their impact on human psychology. It follows a teenage boy who murders a girl, raising the crucial question: Why did he commit the crime?

Historically, technological advancements have always had a transformative impact on societal structures. Today’s digital landscape is no exception. But, it is different in a critical aspect: urgency of equipping young people with the skills necessary to critically engage with online content, safeguard their privacy and cultivate healthy digital habits to transform them from passive consumers into active and informed users.

Numerous real-world cases—some incredibly surreal—highlight how children are often unknowingly pulled into the digital world, exposing them to significant risks. Parents, therefore, must act as the first line of defence. While they can physically control who enters their homes, the reality is that countless strangers are already inside through social media, interacting with their children in ways they may not fully understand.

Walking on the tightrope of the digital world

Social media, streaming platforms and online communities profoundly shape young minds, influencing identity formation and worldview. These platforms offer opportunities for learning, connection and self-expression, but also pose risks such as cyberbullying, misinformation, privacy breaches and mental health challenges.

The series highlights how social media can subtly shape emotions, behaviours and decision-making, instilling certain beliefs that may lead to harmful consequences, raising ethical concerns about the responsibility of digital platforms in influencing young minds.

Therefore, digital literacy is essential. Despite familiarity with digital media, much of it remains uncharted territory. Social media algorithms, initially designed to assist, now evolve autonomously, often manipulating and exploiting users.

Digital literacy: A necessity, not an option

The debate on children’s digital safety continues. Should we promote digital detox or prioritise digital literacy? While digital detox offers temporary relief, it is not a sustainable solution. Digital spaces are deeply integrated into modern life, making digital literacy the more practical and long-term approach.

Rather than banning technology, we must teach children responsible usage, similar to sex education, which emphasises awareness over restriction. Key aspects of digital literacy include:

· Evaluating online information and distinguishing credible sources from misinformation.

· Understanding digital footprints and the long-term impact of online activity.

· Encouraging responsible social media use to prevent addiction, cyberbullying and mental health issues.

· Developing critical thinking skills to recognise bias, propaganda and harmful content.

Parents as key protectors

Rather than restricting technology outrightly, parents must educate and guide their children toward responsible digital use. However, to do so effectively, they must first become responsible users themselves. Open conversations about screen time, social media and online safety can help children develop a balanced relationship with technology. Setting boundaries, using parental controls and modelling responsible online behaviour are essential.

Additionally, parents must stay informed about digital trends, risks and opportunities to better support their children. Encouraging offline activities and fostering critical thinking can further help reduce children’s dependence on digital platforms.

The role of schools in digital education

Despite the growing integration of digital technology in education, digital literacy remains largely absent from formal curricula. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recognises this gap, emphasising the need for technology integration, online safety and critical thinking to prepare students for a digital-first world.

Schools must play an active role in fostering digital literacy alongside parental guidance.To ensure responsible digital engagement, schools should introduce digital literacy from an early age, train teachers on digital risks and solutions, promote responsible technology use, and establish media literacy initiatives to help students analyse online content.

It takes a village to raise a child

The old adage, “It takes a village to raise a child,” remains relevant, but today, this village extends beyond physical spaces to include online platforms, digital communities, social media influencers and AI-driven algorithms. While family, teachers and local communities traditionally shaped a child’s upbringing, today’s children grow up within a global digital ecosystem. Parents and schools can no longer serve as the sole gatekeepers of knowledge and values.

If we aspire to raise a generation of informed, ethical and responsible digital citizens, we must adopt a collective approach. Adolescence series and real-life incidents remind us that children today face unprecedented challenges. They require guidance not just from their communities but primarily from their parents and educators, who serve as their first lines of defence and support.

As we navigate the complexities of the digital world, one truth stands clear: raising digital citizens begins at home and in the classroom. By cultivating a culture of awareness, education and responsibility, we can ensure that our children do more than just survive in the digital world: they thrive.

swatitiwana2016@gmail.com

(The writer is a Punjab Civil Services officer)