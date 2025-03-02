Guest Column | Shimmery spirit of sports

I teach in a rural college. Recently, we had the annual athletic meet - a one-day sports event providing ample opportunity to students (and staff) for showcasing cum honing their track-and-field skills. Also, everyone thoroughly utilised and enjoyed the opportunity – something witnessed by me regularly since I have been in service (past seven years). There is beauty present in diversity, not threat. And for that beauty to grow and benefit us, a mutually respectful environment for all religions, languages, faiths, opinions, voices, differing abilities and different personalities has to be worked upon. (Shutterstock)

Once the formalities like welcoming the chief guest, march past and flag-hoisting were done, the excitement began to build up, with students participating in various events, like running, jumping, throwing, etc. With effective stage-management, soulful anchoring and efficient leadership by the in charge, the entire college was enjoying. And picking from the momentum, a teacher played motivational songs like “Chak De India” on a mobile, near the mic. Ultimate food for the spirit!

There were students from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and from alumni as well. It boosts not just the current students’ morale, but the staff’s as well, when wholehearted participation is seen in the ground along with much-needed qualities in athletes like unwavering ‘jazba’ and undying sportsmanship. Additionally, this year something special took place for me during the event. I am a specially-abled person, and use an electric wheelchair for mobility around the campus. Before I narrate the incident, I would like to share a quote that resonated highly with me the instant I had read it– “There’s a seat waiting for you at tables you haven’t even seen yet.”

So, as I sat watching the events and relishing the sunny day, it was announced that the staff members interested in participating in the lemon race may come to the ground. I couldn’t help smiling as I imagined my lovely colleagues walking spiritedly while balancing the lemons on spoons in their mouths. Unexpectedly, and much to my surprise, I was asked if my wheelchair would run on ground; and within seconds of my affirmative (plus slightly pleasantly baffled) response, I saw myself lined up with my ever cooperative co-workers for the race!

Though I lost the lemon quite soon from my spoon, the whole experience left me with a happily tingling and joyous feeling. It was exacerbated when some students benevolently complimented me on my ‘race’, if I may even call it that in my too quickly lost case. And the feeling was further escalated when it got announced that it was with me that the rest of the staff members rose beyond their initial hesitation to come for the fun competition. As is said, “mera toh din ban gaya.”

I feel compelled to add, don’t we all deserve such days and moments? The point being highlighted is that this was pure inclusion, and inclusion is something direly needed by everyone, in every sphere of life. It’s a highly required and yet under valued quality in present times. Here are a few pointers on inculcating inclusivity, whether in classrooms, workplace and/or even at home:

Acknowledge people’s contributions: Getting recognition for one’s role(s), however small they might be, makes the person seen and heard. Appreciation, I feel, is the best form of inclusion.

Respect differences: No two people are exactly alike, not even identical twins. We need to celebrate and build upon the uniqueness of every individual, instead of letting it become a potential clash trigger.

Build a respectful culture: There is beauty present in diversity, not threat. And for that beauty to grow and benefit us, a mutually respectful environment for all religions, languages, faiths, opinions, voices, differing abilities and different personalities has to be worked upon.

I am fortunate to be able to go to such a workplace every day, and when the proceedings of the day ended with national anthem, I couldn’t help but swell with pride. Despite the prevalent societal shortcomings, the road to inclusion is being built with each day, I believe. And to conclude about this highly desirable road, I sing, “hum honge kaamyab, hum honge kaamyab ek din… hum chalenge saaath saath, daaley haathon mein haath ek din…”

(The author is an assistant professor of psychology at Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Ambala)