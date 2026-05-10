Guest column | The grid worked, until it didn’t

At some point, Chandigarh stopped flowing and started waiting. At red lights, roundabouts and turns that were never meant to take this long. A city designed for order now negotiates delays, one signal at a time.The irony is hard to miss. The grid that once promised efficiency is now testing patience. Vehicle numbers across the tricity have grown steadily, stretching a system never designed for this scale of movement. Planned under Le Corbusier as a model of clarity and control, Chandigarh still looks composed on paper. On the ground, that composure is beginning to fray. Planned under Le Corbusier as a model of clarity and control, Chandigarh still looks composed on paper but frayed on the ground. (Shutterstock)

When efficiency becomes friction

The elegance of a grid lies in its predictability. It distributes traffic, offers multiple routes, and avoids unplanned chaos. Chandigarh’s sectors, laid out in a roughly 1.2-kilometre by 800-metre grid, were designed for clarity and manageable movement. But predictability has a limit. When volumes rise beyond capacity, the same clarity can turn rigid. In Chandigarh, roads do not fail in isolation. A disruption at one junction rarely stays contained. It spills into adjacent sectors, pushes traffic onto parallel roads and multiplies.

What was meant to absorb pressure starts to replicate it. The experience is familiar. A single bottleneck near a busy light stretches into a series of slow-moving lines across sectors. Movement becomes staggered, then stalled. The grid does not collapse overnight. It tightens incrementally, until the delay is everywhere. This is not accidental congestion. It is a structural vulnerability, one revealing itself more sharply each year.

What other cities understood in time

Cities rarely solve traffic. They learn to manage it in layers. Delhi began confronting rising congestion decades ago by introducing flyovers and underpasses at key intersections. The goal was not aesthetic; it was functional. Reduce conflict, maintain continuity, keep critical corridors moving. Mumbai, constrained by geography, leaned into vertical and connective infrastructure. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link did not transform the entire city, but it demonstrated how targeted interventions can relieve pressure where it matters most.

Bengaluru, despite its ongoing struggles, has invested in elevated corridors and a growing metro network to redistribute movement beyond surface roads. These cities are far from perfect. But they share one quality. They responded before the system became immovable. They accepted that rising volume cannot be managed with static infrastructure.

The Tribune junction and the question of intent

The proposed Tribune flyover in Chandigarh is more than a traffic project. It is a signal. It acknowledges that certain intersections have outgrown signal-based movement, and that congestion at one node can ripple across the grid. If executed with care, it could ease a significant choke point and restore some continuity to movement in that stretch. But its real value lies in what it represents: a willingness to intervene. One flyover will not resolve Chandigarh’s traffic. Nor should it attempt to. The city does not need a proliferation of elevated roads. It needs precision. Selective grade separation at high-pressure junctions. Better alignment with the realities of tricity movement. And a parallel investment in public transport, pedestrian infrastructure, and parking discipline.

The challenge is not to rebuild Chandigarh. It is to update its performance without erasing its character. Cities evolve, whether they intend to or not. The only real choice is whether that evolution is guided or forced. In Chandigarh, the signs are already visible. The pauses are longer, the spillovers wider and the patience is thinner. The grid still holds, but under strain. And the question is no longer whether change will come. It is whether the city will shape it in time, or simply sit in traffic and watch it arrive, until the wait becomes the city’s defining experience.

aashna.gakhar@gmail.com

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect and interior designer)