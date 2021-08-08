Guest Column | The joy of putting pen to paper

I am not a writer by the yardstick of professionals, author or even a regular columnist. However, I write everyday, even if it is a letter to the editor. The act of expressing my views freely infuses me with happiness. It does not matter if the piece is rejected as it has been written from the heart to voice one’s convictions.

Of course, if a letter or article is chosen for publication, it lifts one’s spirits, as it helps one to connect to more people. Whenever I get a rejection slip (I have dozens), I smile, and delete it so that the e-mail does not stare at my face.

My journey started in 1965 with my contribution to our school magazine ‘Shu -Zen’ at King George’s School, Belgaum, when I was in the seventh standard. My first piece was published in a children’s magazine ‘ Sun Shine’ in 1966. Thereafter, the pursuit of reading, writing, and speaking continued hand-in hand, thanks to our principal RS Mani, who passed on good books, and encouraged me to speak in morning assemblies. My father, an avid reader of Urdu journals, also encouraged me.

In college too, I continued writing for newspapers and magazines. I would painstakingly prepare a speech for an inter-college debate and declamation contest and deliver it with passion. One had to work very hard, as one rubbed shoulders with Sushma Sharma (former minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj) from the PU law department, Vivek Katju (who went on to become the foreign secretary) from the St Stephen’s college, Vikram Vohra (breakfast show host), Ish Kapoor, ML Verma, Jyotsana Pandit, Harvinder Kaur and many other top PU debaters. After the event was over, I would convert my speech into an article and send it to a newspaper or magazine. Many times, the article was not published, but some editors were encouraging and publishing some of these in the form of letters or comments on a current topic. This was thrilling in itself as friends and teachers complimented me. DAV College, Chandigarh, principal Triloki Nath would call me and say ‘ shabash’ whenever he read my contributions.

I donned the uniform as a commissioned officer in 1974. While I picked up the gun , I did not drop the pen. It now flowed for service journals and magazines. After hanging my uniform in 2012, I started writing as a hobby. Apart from delivering lectures on communication skills to the youth, and conducting INTACH activities, writing keeps me busy and satisfied. It does not allow time to weigh heavy on me as a senior citizen, and one feels relaxed after expressing oneself. It is like a daily diet for the mind and spirit. I do not write to provoke or vent negative energy. Writing has healing properties for me. It allows me to say what I feel strongly about, rather than cribbing or sulking. The aim is to be constructive, and chip in one’s bit towards a better society. I mingle with people from villages, daily wagers, and safai karamcharis to understand their frustrations and write meaningfully. I must feel the pain to be worthy of some healing.

Writing proved to be a boon during the lockdown period. It kept me occupied at home, and my mind stimulated. The urge to write cannot be locked. It will flow, and no power can stop it. Social media has given another opening to writers, and they can now share their views with a wider audience.

Recently, my wife decided to organise my written work, and put my published pieces, year wise, in separate files. Lo and behold! She counted over 1,100 letters to the editor and comments, and over 125 articles published in different newspapers, magazines, and service journals. The treasure is a result of this creative hobby and our whole family has inculcated the habit of reading and writing. What a joy!

ripu_d2003@yahoo.co.in

(The writer is an Ambala-based freelance contributor)