Guest Column: Yoga is India’s gift to the world for wellness

Yoga, an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition, offers a holistic approach to health and well-being, encouraging inner peace and balance in a rapidly changing world. In today’s fast-paced world as yoga supports physical and mental health, it has witnessed tremendous growth over the past decade by finding a way into the hearts and homes of millions across the world. (File)

The theme of the 11th International Day of Yoga is: Yoga for One Earth One Health. It inspires a unified movement, transcending geographies, cultures, and professions.

Thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the acceptability of yoga has been enhanced to the extent that it is practised as a way of life and has given India a unique recognition before the international fraternity.

On September 27, 2014, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), PM Modi proposed to dedicate June 21 as the day to celebrate yoga across the world. Less than three months later, on December 11, 2014, 193 members of the UNGA and 173 co-sponsor countries unanimously approved the resolution, which agreed that yoga offers a holistic approach to health and well-being, and that widespread promotion about its benefits is necessary for the global population’s health.

Ten years later, UNGA president Dennis Francis underscored its significance by terming yoga “a powerful metaphor for the United Nations itself”, underlining the power of yogic practices in addressing the physical and mental health problems of the modern world.

The mass participation stands testament to the fact that the world has now accepted and is celebrating yoga. A remarkable 24.53 crore people participated globally, social media recorded 3.48 crore engagements, community radio reached to 26 lakh participants, and 177 UN member nations extended their support to India’s initiative. Internationally, Indian embassies and yoga institutes engaged around 5.45 lakh people.

Shaping yoga economy

No surprise, a new yoga economy is creating fresh employment opportunities with the growth of yoga tourism, the establishment of yoga retreats and resorts, and the booming market for related apparel and equipment. As of 2023, over 30 crore people practise yoga worldwide. That number keeps climbing, and it’s fair to assume that future datasets will show an increase in practitioners and professionals. This expanding ecosystem directly contributes to a demand for skilled professionals, a need being actively addressed by government initiatives.

Potential for growth

The global yoga industry, including classes, teacher trainings, retreats, and products, is now worth more than $88 billion.

Government initiatives promoting AYUSH education and training are fostering a skilled workforce, meeting industry demands. The AYUSH sector is likely to generate nearly 30 lakh job opportunities in the near future.

India has over 7,55,780 registered AYUSH practitioners, reflecting the country’s strong foundation in traditional systems of medicine and holistic healthcare. The Skill India Mission, through the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), had trained 1.3 lakh students as yoga instructors and trainers as of 23 June, 2022.

The AYUSH department has established the Yoga Certification Board for yoga practitioners. Over 100 major institutions in India and 10 from abroad have been granted certifications from this board.

Expansion of Ayush

With government support, India’s Ayush market which was $2.85 billion in 2014 has gone up to $43.4 billion in 2023 and exports doubled from $1.09 billion to $2.16 billion.

The ever-growing entrepreneurial ecosystem has led to the growth of MSMEs in Ayush from 38,216 in August 2021 to 53,023 in January 2023, an increase of about 40% in a year.

The startups are also booming in this sector is booming with the number of DPIIT-recognised startups reaching 900 in December 2022. As Ayush methods are creating business opportunities all over the country, 52% of these startups are from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, creating about 8,500 jobs.

Looking ahead

Both yoga and Ayush can be promoted among the youth as a career option with global opportunities. Indian universities could offer professional degrees or certifications that can prepare such professionals.

Yoga needs to be promoted as preventive wellness tool which focuses on developing a healthy lifestyle.

Teaching yoga should made part of the school curriculum.

The Indian medical fraternity is among the largest in the world. Indian doctors have global reputation and today they are practising all around the world therefore it is important to make medical professionals yoga ambassadors.

International Yoga Day has become a global public health movement with millions of people across the globe embracing yoga and making it a part of their daily lives. With each passing day, now Yoga is reaching even more people and deepening its worldwide. satnam.sandhu@sansad.nic.in

The writer is a member of the Rajya Sabha. Views expressed are personal.