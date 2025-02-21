Gujarat Open 2025: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj holds on to lead in round three

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu has set himself up nicely for back-to-back wins as he held a one-shot lead at 10-under 134 after round three of the ₹1 crore Glade One presents Gujarat Open 2025 being played at the Glade One Golf Resort and Club, Ahmedabad. Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu in action during the ₹ 1 crore Glade One presents Gujarat Open 2025 being played at the Glade One Golf Resort and Club, Ahmedabad. (HT Photo)

Sandhu (32-34-68), winner of the season-opener in Kolkata last week, returned a steady four-under 68 on Thursday despite a cold putter. The 27-year-old Sandhu thus held on to his overnight lead even though his cushion at the top was reduced from two to just one shot.

The first two rounds of the event comprised nine holes each. The third and fourth rounds comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The par for the course in the third and fourth rounds is 72. The 9-hole course was played twice in round three with different pin positions.

Sandhu’s round was highlighted by his solid ball-striking as he missed just one green. He made five birdies till the 11th before dropping his only bogey of the day on the 13th. Sandhu scored birdies on three out of the four par-5s and produced an excellent tee shot for a tap-in birdie on the par-3 fourth hole.