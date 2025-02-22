Gujarat open: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj dominates final round, registers back-to-back titles

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu made back-to-back titles as he registered an impressive five-shot win after dominating the final round with a score of seven-under 65, the day’s best, at the ₹1 crore Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2025 played at the Glade One Golf Resort and Club in Ahmedabad. Champion Yuvraj Sandhu (2nd from left) receives the trophy and a cheque after registering an impressive win at the ₹ 1 crore Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2025 at Glade One Golf Resort and Club in Ahmedabad on Friday. (HT Photo)

Sandhu (32-34-68-65), who had also won the season-opener last week in Kolkata, totaled 17-under 199 for the week in Ahmedabad. The 27-year-old has now won both events of the 2025 PGTI season so far.

Delhi-based Saptak Talwar (34-34-69-67) posted a last round of 67 to finish runner-up at 12-under 204.

The first two rounds of the tournament comprised nine holes each. The third and fourth rounds comprised 18 holes each. The tournament was played over a total of 54 holes. The par for the course in the first two rounds was 36 and in the third and fourth rounds was 72. The 9-hole course was played twice in rounds three and four with different pin positions.

Sandhu, the overnight leader by one shot, continued his hot streak on Friday making seven birdies on what turned out to be an error-free day for him. Sandhu, who made 17 greens in regulation in the last round, began the day with a bang as he birdied the first two holes.

Sandhu then added three more birdies before the turn to consolidate his lead as he sank putts from a range of eight to 15 feet. He kept up the intensity on the back-nine by scoring two more birdies to romp home to victory with ease thus lifting his 11th title and recording his eighth win on the PGTI.

Sandhu also became the first player in over two years to win back-to-back titles on the PGTI. Manu Gandas was the last player to achieve the feat in December 2022.

Sandhu, who bagged the winner’s purse of ₹15 lakh to further consolidate his lead in the PGTI Ranking, said, “I was just thinking about my checklist of achieving back-to-back wins at the start of the day. I was a bit nervous and anxious but wanted to stamp my authority today.

“I’ll be going home very happy. I’m very thankful to my team back home, especially my coaches. There was great hospitality by Glade One and PGTI this week that helped all of us professionals produce our best. Arjun Prasad has been my room-mate for the last two years and having him on my side as my playing partner today made me very comfortable. We were chatting from tee to green, sharing food and having fun. Arjun played some good golf this week. I wish him all the best. The key for me in the first two weeks of the season has been staying calmer. I’ve been working on that aspect for some time now and I’ve been able to achieve those goals,” he added.