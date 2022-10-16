Gujarat polls should have been declared with Himachal: Congress

Congress spokesperson and in-charge for media affairs Alka Lamba, on Saturday, questioned the huge gap between the polling day and result announcement in Himachal Pradesh, and stated that the Gujarat elections should also have been announced.

“All 68 seats in Himachal will go to the polls in a single phase on November 12, and the result will be declared on December 8. The huge gap between the dates is a matter of concern. Why was election date not declared in Gujarat simultaneously?,” asked Lamba.

She also questioned the cabinet’s decision of granting the Hattee community a tribal status.

“If the government was serious on the issue, it should not have limited itself to approving tribal status for Hattee community; it should have got the legislation passed,” she said while addressing mediapersons in Shimla.

She also said that the Union home minister Amit Shah had visited Sirmaur on Saturday, even though the model code of conduct has come into force, with the sole purpose of misleading the Hattee community.

She further said that her party will adhere to the model code of conduct and hoped that the polls will be carried out in a free and fair manner. Lamba also said the Congress is fully prepared and its workers are stationed in every polling station.

“Congress party appeals to every citizen of the state to participate in this festival of democracy with enthusiasm and I hope they will vote to get rid of inflation, unemployment and corruption for their bright future,” she said.

Training guns on the Himachal CM, she said the countdown has begun and the government’s days are limited. “Jai Ram ji, seeing his defeat, took populist decisions in the cabinet meeting,” she said.