Gujral praises PM, urges all parties to back govt on foreign policy

Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Akali leader Naresh Gujral on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a firm stand on the issue of farmers’ interest and punitive tariffs imposed by the US government. Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Akali leader Naresh Gujral on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a firm stand on the issue of farmers’ interest and punitive tariffs imposed by the US government. (HT File)

Urging all political parties to support the central government on the foreign policy, Gujral lauded the PM for making it clear that India will protect its national interest.

“I am glad that the PM has taken a very firm stand on the issue and made it absolutely clear that India will protect its national interest and will not allow any other country to interfere in our independent foreign policy. India-US relations have been strengthening over the past couple of decades under successive governments in India; however, the recent developments regarding punitive tariffs on our exports to the US have strained our relations considerably,” said Gujral, who is the son of former PM Inder Kumar Gujral.

Gujral’s remarks came on a day when PM Modi assured that farmers remain India’s top priority and that the country would never compromise their interests amid chaos over the Donald Trump administration announcing the doubling of tariffs to 50% on goods from India.

“For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it,” PM Modi said.

The veteran leader added that president Trump’s illogical demand that India should stop buying oil or trade with Russia smacks of hypocrisy, particularly when so many other countries like China, the EU and the US itself have been trading with Russia.

“I would urge all the political parties to support the government on this critical issue so that a strong message goes out to the world that our independent foreign policy will not be compromised irrespective of the price that we have to pay,” he further added.