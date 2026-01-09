Gulmarg shivers at -9.2 deg C, MeT predicts further drop in temp

Kashmir witnessed the season’s coldest night on Thursday with mercury touching -9.8 degree Celsius in Sonamarg, said MeT officials. A man takes selfies on icicles, on a cold winter morning in Baramulla on Thursday. (AFP)

The J&K meteorological centre stated that ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and the tourist resort of Pahalgam in South Kashmir also witnessed a very cold previous night.

“ The Gulmarg recorded -9.2 degree Celsius followed by -8.6 degree Celsius in Pahalgam,” said an official of MeT.

The summer capital Srinagar also experienced a cold night with temperature dropping to as low as -5.1 degree Celsius while the gateway into Kashmir at Qazigund recorded -5.4 degrees.

However the day temperatures on Thursday were several notches above normal. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 11.1 degree Celsius followed by Kupwara at 10.9 degree and Qazigund at 10.5 degree.

The MeT has predicted further drop in night temperature.

“Significant fall in minimum temperatures expected till 10 Jan & thereafter likely to rise by 1-2°C,” said MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said that moderate fog over plains of Jammu division with dense fog at isolated places is likely to continue for next five days.

The weather will be generally dry but cloudy till January 15.

“On 16-17 January, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated places of Kashmir division,” Ahmad said.

Mercury metre

Sonamarg: -9.8°C

Gulmarg: -9.2°C

Pahalgam: -8.6°C

Qazigund: -5.4°C

Srinagar: -5.1°C