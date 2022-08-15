Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri

A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.”

A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.

“An intermittent gunfight is on,” he added.

On August 1, in one of the major attacks since 2018 in the region, a junior commissioned officer and three soldiers were killed in action and two others, including a Major, were injured in an exchange of fire triggered after two ‘suicide bombers’ tried to storm an army camp at Pargal in Rajouri.

The terrorists were shot dead as the army foiled their attempt to enter the camp, around 40km from the Line of Control.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani flag tied to balloons fell in RS Pura on Sunday evening.

It had flown across the International Border and has been seized by the police.

