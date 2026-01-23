Gunshot fired at parked car in Naulakha Garden Colony, police initiate probe

Panic gripped residents of Naulakha Garden Colony after an unknown person allegedly fired a shot at a car parked in one of the lanes of the area. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the car owner noticed that the vehicle’s windowpane had been shattered. Panic gripped residents of Naulakha Garden Colony after an unknown person allegedly fired a shot at a car parked in one of the lanes of the area. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the car owner noticed that the vehicle’s windowpane had been shattered. (Representational image)

According to the police, the firing appears to have taken place late on January 20. However, the matter surfaced the next day when Deepak Sharma, a resident of the locality, found the glass of his car broken after his son stepped out of the house. Initially suspecting vandalism, Sharma took the vehicle to a workshop for repairs.

The seriousness of the incident emerged later when Sharma reviewed CCTV footage installed in the area. The footage reportedly showed an object striking the car’s window. On returning to the workshop and inspecting the vehicle further, Sharma and his friend found a coin-like metallic object lodged inside the torn seat of the car, raising suspicion that a bullet had been fired at the vehicle.

Following this, Sharma lodged a complaint with the Division Number Three police station. Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

ASI Gurmel Singh said that CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised to establish the exact sequence of events and to identify the person involved in the firing. “The matter is being investigated from all angles. Efforts are on to trace the accused at the earliest,” he said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the firing has caused concern among residents of the colony.