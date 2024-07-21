Gunshot fired outside Dera Bassi medical lab

Miscreants claimed to be members of Kaushal Chaudhary gang Three motorcycle-borne miscreants fired a gunshot outside a diagnostics laboratory in Dera Bassi. (HT Photo)

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants fired a gunshot outside a diagnostics laboratory in Dera Bassi.

Having no fear of the law, two of the three masked men entered Apollo Imaging and Path Lab, handed over a note to a lady doctor and went outside to fire a gunshot in the air before fleeing the spot.

Immediately after the incident, lab staff informed the cops following which Dera Bassi police including station house officer (SHO) inspector Mandeep Singh reached the spot.

In the handwritten note, the accused mentioned that they were members of fugitive gangster Kaushal Chaudhary’s gang. “We have been assigned the task by Kaushal Chaudhary.....We have fired just one bullet. Take this seriously or else we will fire 101 bullets here,” the note read. Panic gripped the staff at the said lab.

Police teams checked footages from nearby CCTV cameras in which the three accused were seen fleeing on a motorcycle.

“There is a possibility that the firing would have been done to seek extortion, but so far no one has contacted the lab staff. No extortion demand was made through the letter too. We have collected vital clues and the accused, who are suspected to be members of Chaudhary gang, will be nabbed soon,” a senior police officer said.

All the accused were booked under Sections 125, 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Dera Bassi police station.