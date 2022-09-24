Gunshots at two places leave 2 persons injured in Ferozepur

Gunshots were fired at two places here on Saturday in two separate incidents, resulting in grievous injuries to two persons. The first incident of firing took place at Gobar Mandi in the afternoon when there was a quarrel between two groups over a rented house. The firing left two persons injured. The injured persons have been identified as Narendra Pal and Tilak Raj of Gobar Mandi. Narinder Pal after getting shot was referred to Government Medical College of Faridkot, while Tilak Raj who was injured by a sharp weapon was undergoing treatment at the local Civil Hospital.

The second incident took place later on the main road of Kashi Nagri. Sandeep Dhawan, brother of former councilor Munish Dhawan, was hit by two bullets. One bullet is said to have hit his stomach and the other one in the leg. He was going on a scooter at the time of the incident. The assailants stopped him and shot him after which they escaped. Sandeep was immediately brought to a local private Hospital from where he was referred to Ludhiana.

When contacted, SSP Ferozepur Surendra Lamba said that FIRs will be registered after recording statements of victims in both the cases. He said raids at places of suspected accused were being already conducted.