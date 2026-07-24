MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to end the compulsory one-year social obligatory service, also known as the MBBS bond service. This change applies to students who complete their MBBS degree from government, municipal corporation and government-aided medical colleges in the state, and also those who receive scholarships from various government departments but study in private colleges. The decision was announced through a government resolution (GR) issued by the Medical Education and Drugs Department on July 23, which was put into immediate effect. State govt scraps mandatory bond service for doctors

The decision was taken because the number of medical colleges and MBBS graduates has increased over the years, while the number of posts for bond service remained limited. This led to a long wait for many students to get a posting. As a result, they could not take admission to postgraduate medical courses even after qualifying because they had not completed the compulsory bond service.

As the new decision comes into force, students who are already serving their bond will complete the remaining period of their service. However, those who were eligible for the bond service but had not yet received a posting will no longer be required to complete it.

The government has also clarified that students who had registered on the online bond portal and had already joined their assigned posting must complete the service. But those who had received a posting and did not report for duty before the new order came into effect will not have to serve the bond. It also said that students who had already paid the penalty amount to avoid bond service will not receive any refund.

The Medical Education Department has been directed not to make any new bond service postings and to immediately close the online bond service portal.

The decision has received support from many doctors and medical organisations.

Welcoming the decision, Dr Avinash Supe, former dean of KEM Hospital, observed that as Maharashtra was one of the few states that had a compulsory MBBS bond service, many students opted to study in other states. “The new decision will encourage more students to choose medical colleges in Maharashtra,” he said.

He added that instead of making doctors serve immediately after MBBS, it would be more useful if the service is taken after doctors complete their postgraduate degree, as rural areas need more specialist doctors.

However, not everyone supported the government’s decision. Medical activist Dr Abhay Shukla called the decision “unfair and a step backwards”.

“There are more than 1,500 vacant posts in government medical colleges and around 1,600 vacancies in Public Health Centres across the state. Instead of ending the bond service, the government should have improved its placement system and filled these vacant posts,” he said.

While young doctors are an important part of the public healthcare system, he said, “the government must look into problems faced by bond doctors, such as poor accommodation, lack of drinking water, weak internet connectivity and inadequate facilities”.

“Cancelling the bond service without improving the healthcare system would not address the shortage of doctors in rural and government hospitals,” said Dr Shukla.