NMRC offers co-branding rights at 12 Aqua Line stations

NoidaThe Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Thursday offered an opportunity for getting co-branding rights to private firms at 12 stations on the Aqua Line for a 10-year period. Under these rights, the NMRC will allow firms to associate their brand names with metro stations and use designated indoor and outdoor spaces for advertisement, officials said) (HT Archive)

Under these rights, the NMRC will allow firms to associate their brand names with metro stations and use designated indoor and outdoor spaces for advertisement, officials said, adding that the step aims to create an advertising environment at metro stations comparable to the quality of leading mass transit terminals in India and abroad.

“The facility also aims to provide value to the organisation/brands who associate with NMRC, and also maximise the revenue potential other than fare box revenue for NMRC,” Kranti Shekhar Singh, officer on special duty of Noida authority, said in a statement.

The stations covered are Sector 76, Sector 81, Sector 83, Sector 101, Sector 137, Sector 144, Sector 145, Sector 147, Sector 148, Pari Chowk, Alpha-1 and Depot station, said officials.

Of these, Pari Chowk and Alpha-1 offer the largest advertising inventory, with 460 sqm of outdoor advertising space, including station pillars and 200 sqm inside space. The remaining stations will have 300 sqm of outdoor advertising space each, said officials.

The selected licensee will be allowed to prefix or suffix its brand name with the station name, subject to NMRC approval. The company can also install and manage outdoor and indoor advertisements, including backlit panels, LED and LCD displays, digital screens, smart posters and other non-audio advertising formats, said officials.

The successful bidder will also have to earmark an additional 5% of advertising space at each station for NMRC’s public awareness and social campaigns, said officials.

A pre-bid meeting will be organised on August 11 and last date of submission of application is August 25.

NMRC is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed for planning and executing urban transport projects in Noida and Greater Noida regions to provide a world-class public transportation system with state-of-the-art technology, said officials.

At present, Aqua Line connects Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida and records an average daily ridership of around 60,705 passengers, as per June 2026 statistics.

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