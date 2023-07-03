2 suffer gunshot injuries in group clash in Ferozepur

Two people sustained injuries after gunshots were fired during a clash that took place between two groups near a police station in Ferozepur on Saturday. As per information, Sunil Kumar and Krishan Sahota sustained gunshot injuries in the legs. They were sent to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.Randhir Kumar, superintendent of police (investigation), said the statements of both victims are being recorded and soon the accused will be apprehended. Two people sustained injuries after gunshots were fired during a clash that took place between two groups near a police station in Ferozepur on Saturday. (Representational image)

Other short stories

Will make efforts to realise dreams of Bhagat Singh: CS

SBS Nagar Newly appointed Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma on Sunday paid floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his native village Khatkar Kalan. He said he will leave no stone unturned to realise the dreams of Bhagat Singh by ensuring the meticulous implementation of pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government. He said though most of the dreams of the martyr have been fulfilled, still a number of them are remaining which will be realised soon. He said the youth of the state should follow the footsteps of Bhagat Singh to make India a progressive and prosperous country.

Man alleges carjacking at gunpoint in Sunam

Sangrur A passenger allegedly snatched a car from a Sirsa resident at gunpoint in Sunam on Sunday. As per the complainant, the incident took place around 4.30 pm. The victim, Vijay Kumar (35), a resident of Sirsa, said that he works as a cab driver. “The accused hired a taxi for Sunam. I also took my brother along. When we reached Sunam, he took away the car from us at gunpoint,” Vijay said.SP (investigation) Palwinder Cheema said, “There are a few gaps and doubts in the complaint. However, we are verifying the incident.”

Punjab to hold summer camps for govt schoolkids

Chandigarh To help children explore their talent, the Punjab government will organise summer camps for government school students from pre-primary to Class 8 across the state from July 3 to July 15. This was announced by school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday. He said that more than ₹5 crore has been released by the government for these summer camps. He said that in the summer camps, children will be given work related to intellectual activities, healthcare, sports, art craft, basic values, mathematics, environmental education and language skills.