2 suffer gunshot injuries in group clash in Ferozepur
As per information, Sunil Kumar and Krishan Sahota sustained gunshot injuries in the legs after gunshots were fired during a clash that took place between two groups near a police station in Ferozepur on Saturday.
Two people sustained injuries after gunshots were fired during a clash that took place between two groups near a police station in Ferozepur on Saturday. As per information, Sunil Kumar and Krishan Sahota sustained gunshot injuries in the legs. They were sent to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.Randhir Kumar, superintendent of police (investigation), said the statements of both victims are being recorded and soon the accused will be apprehended.
Other short stories
Will make efforts to realise dreams of Bhagat Singh: CS
SBS Nagar Newly appointed Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma on Sunday paid floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his native village Khatkar Kalan. He said he will leave no stone unturned to realise the dreams of Bhagat Singh by ensuring the meticulous implementation of pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government. He said though most of the dreams of the martyr have been fulfilled, still a number of them are remaining which will be realised soon. He said the youth of the state should follow the footsteps of Bhagat Singh to make India a progressive and prosperous country.
Man alleges carjacking at gunpoint in Sunam
Punjab to hold summer camps for govt schoolkids
- Topics
- Police Station
- Ferozepur
- Clash