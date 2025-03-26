Gurdas Maan show at Panjab University cancelled after police deny nod

The much-awaited concert by Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan at Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday night was cancelled due to lack of police approval. Students holding a protest at Panjab University after cancellation of the show on Tuesday night. (HT photo)

Despite the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president and concert organiser, Archit Garg, being hopeful of receiving a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Chandigarh Police, the approval did not come through until the last minute.

Police denied permission, citing concerns over the limited space and large expected crowd at the venue near University Business School.

After permission was not granted, Archit and other students staged a protest at the site. Archit claimed personal financial loss due to costs for labour, stage setup and changing the site from cricket ground. He accused PU authorities of delaying the approval and not supporting the event.

In response, DSW Amit Chauhan stated the university had granted conditional permission, pending police approval, adding that the concert can be rescheduled. Around 10.30 pm, some students, surrounded the vice-chancellor’s house. Amid sloganeering by students, Archit announced a hunger strike in protest. PCRs were seen rushing towards the house. By the time of going to print, no students had been detained.