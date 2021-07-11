Gurdaspur farmers leave for protest at Delhi border

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Sunday led a group of farmers from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to take part in the ongoing agitation against the contentious agricultural laws on Delhi borders.

Accompanied by hundreds of farmers, Charuni paid obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak before leaving for the national capital.

“We are taking jathas from various parts of Punjab and Haryana to keep the farmers’ enthusiasm high in the fight against the three farm laws that were introduced by the Centre to hand over the agriculture sector to corporate houses,” said Charuni.

He also stressed upon the need to reject traditional political parties and for the common people to contest the 2022 assembly elections, while ruling out any plan of floating a political party.

Thousands of farmers from Gurdaspur district have left to take part in the agitation, said Randhir Singh Ghuman, general secretary of the Majha Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, adding that local farm unions had urged Charuni to lead the group that passed through Batala and Hoshiarpur.