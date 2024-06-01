Gurdaspur SAD candidate Daljit Cheema accuses AAP of interfering in LS poll process

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Daljit Singh Cheema has accused the Aam Aadmi Party candidate of distributing voter slips with photos of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP symbol at polling booths in Punjab on Saturday. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Daljit Singh Cheema posted the video of AAP leader Balbir Singh Pannu and alleged that the latter forcibly entered a polling booth at Kot Ahmed Khan village of Fatehgarh Churian assembly segment on Saturday. (HT file photo)

Cheema said, “The Election Commission of India has clearly stated that there should be no party symbol or photos of candidates on the voter slips. But the AAP candidate (Amansher Singh) in Gurdaspur has been distributing voter slips with photos of Mann, Kejriwal, the AAP election symbol, and the candidate’s photo on it. We have complained to the election observer. An AAP leader Pannu (Balbir Singh Pannu), who is not a candidate, has been entering a polling booth and threatening people. We have given videos of this to EC to take action.”

On his X handle, Cheema posted the video of AAP leader Balbir Singh Pannu and alleged that the latter forcibly entered a polling booth. “Sir, please see this video. In this AAP leader Balbir Singh Pannu, vice-chairman, Punsup, has forcibly entered booth number 131 village Kot Ahmed Khan of Fatehgarh Churian assembly constituency. He is threatening the other party workers and interfering in the poll process. Please order to register a case against him & arrest him immediately,” he said.

SAD’s Cheema is in the electoral battle on the Gurdaspur seat against Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of the Congress and AAP’s Amansher Singh. The BJP has fielded Dinesh Singh from the seat.

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 37.80% till 1pm.

All 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab voted today in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.