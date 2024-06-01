 Gurdaspur SAD candidate Daljit Cheema accuses AAP of interfering in LS poll process - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurdaspur SAD candidate Daljit Cheema accuses AAP of interfering in LS poll process

ByAsian News International
Jun 01, 2024 03:23 PM IST

Complains to Election Commission that AAP candidate Amansher Singh has been distributing voter slips with photos of Aam Aadmi Party leaders Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal besides the party symbol

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Daljit Singh Cheema has accused the Aam Aadmi Party candidate of distributing voter slips with photos of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP symbol at polling booths in Punjab on Saturday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Daljit Singh Cheema posted the video of AAP leader Balbir Singh Pannu and alleged that the latter forcibly entered a polling booth at Kot Ahmed Khan village of Fatehgarh Churian assembly segment on Saturday. (HT file photo)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Daljit Singh Cheema posted the video of AAP leader Balbir Singh Pannu and alleged that the latter forcibly entered a polling booth at Kot Ahmed Khan village of Fatehgarh Churian assembly segment on Saturday. (HT file photo)

Cheema said, “The Election Commission of India has clearly stated that there should be no party symbol or photos of candidates on the voter slips. But the AAP candidate (Amansher Singh) in Gurdaspur has been distributing voter slips with photos of Mann, Kejriwal, the AAP election symbol, and the candidate’s photo on it. We have complained to the election observer. An AAP leader Pannu (Balbir Singh Pannu), who is not a candidate, has been entering a polling booth and threatening people. We have given videos of this to EC to take action.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On his X handle, Cheema posted the video of AAP leader Balbir Singh Pannu and alleged that the latter forcibly entered a polling booth. “Sir, please see this video. In this AAP leader Balbir Singh Pannu, vice-chairman, Punsup, has forcibly entered booth number 131 village Kot Ahmed Khan of Fatehgarh Churian assembly constituency. He is threatening the other party workers and interfering in the poll process. Please order to register a case against him & arrest him immediately,” he said.

SAD’s Cheema is in the electoral battle on the Gurdaspur seat against Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of the Congress and AAP’s Amansher Singh. The BJP has fielded Dinesh Singh from the seat.

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 37.80% till 1pm.

All 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab voted today in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Gurdaspur SAD candidate Daljit Cheema accuses AAP of interfering in LS poll process
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On