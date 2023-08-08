A Gurdev Nagar resident lost ₹85,000 to online fraudsters, who claimed to be customer care executives of a courier company he was supposed to get an order delivered from. Ludhiana resident loses ₹ 85,000 to online fraud. (HT FILEr)

The victim, Rohit Kumar Bansal, 42, of Gurdev Nagar said that on July 10, he had placed an order on Flipkart health plus for medicines. After the delivery was delayed, he contacted the customer care of the e-commerce site, who asked him to contact the courier company.

Bansal said that he found the customer care number of the courier company online and dialed it. Minutes later, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a customer care executive of the courier company. The caller sent him a link on mobile phone and asked him to follow his instructions to activate special services for quick delivery in future also. Meanwhile, the accused stole his personal details and transferred ₹85,000 from his bank account.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 66 D of Information and Technology Act has been registered against Rishan Sharma and Dinesh Kumar Sharma of Jaipur. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.