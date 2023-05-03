53-year-old shoots himself dead in Punjab’s Moga

A 53-year-old man died by suicide in Moga’s Fatehgarh Korotana village. The deceased was a cashier at a gurdwara and shot himself dead following allegations of embezzlement of funds of ₹7 lakhs by gurdwara committee members. Police have booked three members of gurdwara committee for abetment to suicide on the complaint of deceased’s son. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Meanwhile, police have booked three members of gurdwara committee for abetment to suicide on the complaint of deceased’s son. The accused were identified as Jagtar Singh, Baljit Singh and Jasvir Singh of Fatehgarh Korotana. As per sources, following the allegations, the deceased opened four rounds of fire on committee members, who had a narrow escape, before turning gun on himself.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said that the case was registered on the complaint of deceased’s son. “We are further investigating the matter,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Dharamkot police station.