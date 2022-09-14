Gurdwara management chief rapes 58-yr-old woman in Ludhiana, booked
The accsued, a member of the gurdwara satsang ghar management committee had also recently been involved in an altercation with the victim, a resident of Ludhiana’s New Janta Nagar
Police booked the ‘pradhan’ of a local gurdwara management for allegedly raping a 58-year-old woman on multiple occasions over a one-year period on the pretext of helping her sons settle down abroad.
The accused, Pavittar Singh, 55, of Shimlapuri, a member of the gurdwara satsang ghar management committee had also recently been involved in an altercation with the victim, a resident of New Janta Nagar.
The complainant said the accused promised to help her children settle abroad and took advantage of her financial condition, forcing her to establish a physical relationship with him. She alleged that the accused had raped one multiple occasions in past year — most recently on June 1, before adding that he had also threatened to kill her family if she spoke out about her orderal The complainant spoke to her family, who confronted the accused resulting in the aforementioned clash.
Assistant Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, investigating officer, said the police conducted a raid to arrest the accused, but he remains on the run. He has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The ASI said the victim lives her with his husband and daughter-in-law, while her two sons are currently living in Kenya.
Rape-accused escapes police custody
A rape-accused, meanwhile, on Tuesday escaped police custody from the civil hospital day after his arrest accused for allegedly raping a 16-year-old co-worker. He had been taken to the hospital for a medical examination.
The accused, a resident of Gill Colony, had pushed the police personnel as they approached the hospital’s emergency ward before escaping. He has been booked at the Division number 2 police station.
In her complaint, the victim had said the accused — a co-worker — had promised to marry her after having befriended her at work. The accused allegedly raped her on Septermber 2 after taking her to an isolated area in Sahnewal. The complainant did not report the incident, but the rape came to fore after she was admitted to a hospital over health complications on September 10
Police had on Monday booked the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act before arresting him.
Hayatpura residents thrash teacher for ‘molesting’ student
Residents of Hayatpura village thrashed a government primary school teacher for allegedly sexually abusing a Class 4 student over an extended period of time, later handing him over to the Koomkalan police. The villagers also informed the education department about the incident and sought the accused’s transfer. The victim’s mother said her eight-year-old daughter, a student of Class 4 at the village’s government primary school, had been under stress over the last few days. She had limited her interactions with them and would spend most of her time in her room.
The eight-year-old eventually spoke to her mother, saying the accused school teachers had been molesting her for the past several days. She said the teacher would touch her inappropriately and threatened to beat her if she talked about the same.
The woman then informed her husband and later made a complaint to the village panchayat. The villagers gathered at the school and thrashed the teacher before handing him over to the police. The teacher confessed to the act. Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the family has not filed an official complaint yet, adding that police will take appropriate action after recording family members’ statement.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
