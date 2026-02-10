Gurez, Sonamarg all set to be J&K’s new winter sports hubs

The snow-white mountains of the picturesque Sonamarg, and the breathtakingly remote Gurez Valley in Bandipora district are set to get new carvings with the government deciding to extend the winter sport footprint in Kashmir. NEW SLOPES TO BE DEVELOPED: Currently, a 15-day basic ski course is on at Gurez valley. (HT Photo)

New ski slopes are coming up in Gurez and Sonmarg. At present, the slopes of Gulmarg, known for its powdery snow, are attracting hundreds of skiers from across the globe every year and the resort is one of the famous ski destination with world class infrastructure.

“The directorate has launched an ambitious expansion of its flagship winter sports programme. This year, concurrent basic skiing courses are actively training young athletes at three premier locations: the world-renowned Gulmarg, the picturesque Sonamarg, and the breathtakingly remote Gurez Valley in Bandipora district,” said director general youth services and sports, Anuradha Gupta, adding that the directorate has made a strategic pivot to identify and develop new winter sports destinations across the Kashmir division.

“This move is designed to democratize access to skiing, ensuring talent is tapped from the farthest corners of the region, and not just from urban or private school backgrounds. Our mission is to build a robust, inclusive winter sports culture,” Gupta said, adding that by taking skiing to Gurez and Sonamarg, we are not just training athletes; we are instilling confidence, building character, and opening new horizons for youth in border and remote areas. “This is sports as a tool for social empowerment and regional development.”

Youth services and sports department said that currently at the far-off Gurez Valley, a 15-day basic ski Course is in full swing. “Young participants, under expert supervision from the directorate, are rapidly mastering foundational techniques, safety drills, and snow mobility, their progress mirroring the programme’s success,” he said, adding that in Sonamarg, they have launched a basic snow skiing course for boys, involving 40 participants and 10 escort teachers from ten districts of Kashmir. “By expanding its winter sports infrastructure and training programmes, the directorate is ensuring that the future champions of Indian skiing will emerge as much from the remote valleys of Gurez as from the famous slopes of Gulmarg.”

Of late, the government is trying to develop more places for skiing especially foreigners who mostly visit to J&K for skiing especially in winters.