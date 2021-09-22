Gurpreet Bhullar is new Ludhiana police commissioner

Barely a month after his posting, Ludhiana commissioner of police Naunihal Singh was transferred on Tuesday.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, a 2004-batch IPS officer, will replace him as the new Ludhiana commissioner of police. He was earlier the deputy inspector general (Ludhiana range). The transfer orders were issued following change in the top political echelons. Naunihal had assumed charge as Ludhiana commissioner only last month, on August 21. He has now been transferred to Jalandhar as commissioner of police .

Soon after joining, Naunihal had kept the forces on their toes round the clock by calling meetings at odd hours, sometimes as early as 3am. He had also exhibited a propensity for conducting surprise checks.