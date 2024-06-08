 Guru Arjan’s martyrdom: Sikh pilgrims from India reach Pakistan for Jor Mela - Hindustan Times
Guru Arjan’s martyrdom: Sikh pilgrims from India reach Pakistan for Jor Mela

ByPress Trust of India, Lahore
Jun 09, 2024 05:22 AM IST

During their 10-day stay, the pilgrims, apart from visiting Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, will also visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal and Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Aminabad. They will return on June 17.

Over 800 Sikhs from India arrived here on Saturday to take part in Jor Mela, a three-day festival commemorating the death anniversary of the fifth Sikh master Guru Arjan Dev.

The Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore. (AFP file)
The Jor Mela will be held from June 15 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officer Ghulam Mohayuddin told PTI that Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president and Punjab minorities minister Ramesh Singh Arora and the ETPB senior officers welcomed the 846 visiting pilgrims at the Wagah border.

The Sikh pilgrims expressed great joy upon their arrival. “We will have the darshan (blessing to witness) of our Guru’s land. I feel very happy,” Gurbachan Singh, who heads the delegation, said and added there is a sense of belonging here.

Arora, the first Sikh minister in Pakistan’s Punjab province, said all the arrangements for the pilgrims have been made by the ETPB, which looks after the affairs of the minorities in the country.

Special arrangements have been made for the security, transport and medical facilities of the pilgrims, he said.

Soon after their arrival, the pilgrims left for Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasanabdal, around 400km northwest of here.

During their 10-day stay, the pilgrims would also visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak; Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Farooqabad; Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Narowal; and Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Aminabad.

They will return on June 17.

