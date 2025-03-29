Education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday stated that Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) will introduce 50 skill-based courses, dual degree programs with foreign institutes, and an Ethical AI Centre from the 2025-26 session to enhance its academic standards. Guru Nanak varsity curriculum to be aligned with NEP from next session: Bains in Vidhan Sabha

Responding to Amritsar North legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s starred query during question hour in the budget session, Bains said the curriculum will be aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, featuring an interdisciplinary approach, the academic bank of credits, and multi entry-multi exit programmes.

“Quality control will be ensured through the Internal Quality Assurance Cell. The university will also promote research, industrial training, start-ups, and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) among faculty,” he said.

Kanwar Vijay, who also inquired about the department-wise distribution of regular teachers and contractual teachers, drew the minister’s attention to the issue of contractual teachers.

He highlighted that the School of Financial Studies has nine regular and 26 contractual and part-time teachers. Similarly, the Punjabi department has three regular and seven contractual and part-time teachers, the English department has four regular and seven contractual and part-time teachers and the computer science department has six regular and 22 contractual and part-time teachers.

“In most departments, the number of contractual and part-time teachers exceeds that of regular teachers. Their salaries are low, and several departments do not have regular heads. The Punjabi and French departments are headed by teachers from the Hindi department,” he stated, expressing his concern.

Bains responded that part-time and contractual teachers were employed by the previous governments. “While their regularisation may not be possible due to numerous limitations, many have served for several years. Regular appointments are also being made in universities,” he said. The minister further assured the member that he would discuss appointing regular heads of departments with the vice-chancellor of GNDU.

PRTC to induct 550 buses in its fleet: minister

PRTC has initiated the process to purchase 450 ordinary, 100 midi buses and hire 100 ordinary buses under the kilometre scheme in financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar stated this in response to Budhlada MLA Budh Ram’s question regarding a massive shortage of PRTC buses in his constituency and the resultant closure of rural routes due to which the students and others are facing a lot of difficulty in commuting. He also inquired whether the government has any proposal to issue bus permits to the youth on short routes in villages.

Bhullar replied, “As and when these buses are received, Budhlada depot will be provided buses on a priority basis which will enable the depot to operate all non-operational routes.”

He further stated that the grant of stage carriage permits under Chapter V of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 is so liberal that an application for a permit of any kind can be made at any time. “When any application is received from any applicant who may be unemployed youth for the grant of a permit for small stage carriages, the same is processed under the law and the permits are granted as per the liberal policy laid down under chapter V of the 1988 Act,” he added.

Responding to the Budhlada MLA’s other query regarding the non-availability of buses at the Budhlada bus depot, the transport minister said that PRTC’s Budhlada depot is approximately 45 years old. “Six months back, it had a fleet of 81 buses, out of which eight buses were condemned and two buses were transferred to Barnala depot. PRTC is now hiring 83 ordinary buses under its kilometre scheme, out of which three buses have already been sent to Budhlada depot,” he added, taking its fleet strength to 76 buses. Budh Ram said that 20 additional buses are needed to operate village routes in the area.

‘Committee to examine bridges in Jagron’

Water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal announced a committee to examine the condition of 138 bridges — 64 bridges on canals and 74 drains – in Jagraon assembly constituency. The minister was replying to Jagraon legislator Saravjit Kaur Manuke’s question regarding the condition of bridges. She said that several of these bridges were older than 30 and 50 years and needed to be replaced with newer ones. Goyal replied that the condition of these bridges was fine, except one. He said these bridges were constructed and maintained by different agencies such as the mandi board, the public works department and water resources.

“A committee will be set up to examine the condition of these bridges, and its findings will be conveyed to these agencies for further action,” the minister said.