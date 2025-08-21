Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv: Sikh bodies to take out procession from Chandni Chowk to Anandpur Sahib

Various Sikh bodies have planned to take out a grand religious procession named ‘Guru Sees Marga Yatra’ on the historic route from Chandni Chowk in Delhi to Anandpur Sahib to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Central Sri Guru Singh Sabha (Chandigarh), and Gyan Pragas Trust (Ludhiana) are also collaborators in this procession which will commence on October 3 from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Delhi, and conclude on October 5 at Gurdwara Sis Ganj, Sri Anandpur Sahib. (HT File)

This was disclosed by former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Kewal Singh, convener of Panthic Talmel Dal, a coordination panel of various bodies, including ‘Akal Purakh Ki Fauj’, during a press conference held here.

“This yatra will retrace the path taken by Bhai Jaita, who with unparalleled bravery carried the severed head of Guru Teg Bahadur from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, to Anandpur Sahib. This journey symbolises the unshakable commitment and sacrifice that stands at the heart of the Sikh faith”, said Advocate Jaswinder Singh, former SGPC member and head of ‘Akal Purakh Ki Fauj’.