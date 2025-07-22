Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day: Punjab govt to hold series of events, SGPC terms it ‘interference’

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday finalised a series of events to be organised by the Punjab government for commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur across the state, drawing a sharp reaction from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) that termed it an “interference” in religious affairs. The CM said four grand yatras would begin from different corners of Punjab and converge in Anandpur Sahib.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements, Mann said that from November 19 to 25, a series of grand and historic events would be organised with deep reverence and respect.

The CM said four grand yatras would begin from different corners of Punjab and converge in Anandpur Sahib. He said the first yatra would start on November 21 from Srinagar and pass through Pathankot and Hoshiarpur to reach Anandpur Sahib. The second yatra will start from Gurdaspur and travel through Baba Bakala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar. The third will start at Ferozepur, passing through Moga and Ludhiana, while the fourth one will also start from Ferozepur that will cover Faridkot, Bathinda, Barnala, Sangrur, Mansa and Patiala.

“To perpetuate the life and philosophy of the Guru, massive light and sound shows along with poetry sessions based on Guru Teg Bahadur’s life and sacrifice will be organised in all 23 districts of Punjab,” he added.

Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains and Harbhajan Singh, who attended the meeting, later briefed the media about these programmes. The CM said special seminars and symposiums would be held across all educational institutions in the state. “Akhand path will begin on November 23 and conclude on 25th. Extensive arrangements, in terms of construction of road, building repainting and beautiful lighting throughout Anandpur Sahib, will be made to welcome and accommodate lakhs of pilgrims from across India and abroad,” he said.

Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the religious body is solely entitled to organise such events with the support of Sikh organisations and sangat (pilgrims). “The primary role of the government is to provide administrative assistance for the convenience of pilgrims, not to interfere in religious affairs. Only religious institutions that deeply understand Sikh traditions and historical sensitivities are suited to hold such events,” he stated.

Dhami pointed out that the previous Akali-led state governments had set a precedent by offering administrative aid without “encroaching” on the religious domain. “Similarly, during the 350th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, the Bihar government extended infrastructural support while the religious responsibilities were handled by Sikh bodies,” he mentioned.

The SGPC president said it has already been announced that senior leaders and representatives from both the central and the state governments would be invited. “Therefore, the Punjab government should play a cooperative role rather than organising parallel events,” he added.