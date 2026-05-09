Gurugram: BJP’s ‘election stealing’ system will face public wrath, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging it has established a system to “steal” elections but said people have understood this and it will have to face public anger. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the Sadbhav Yatra, in Gurugram on Friday. (AICC)

Addressing a gathering in Gurugram on Friday evening after participating in the ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ of Haryana Congress leader Brijendra Singh, he accused the BJP of stealing elections in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra and recently in West Bengal and Assam.

“They delete lakhs of names and add lakhs of names. The ECI and bureaucracy are under their control,” he alleged. They think that their rule will not stop, he said. “But their time is going to come. People have understood that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are selling the country. Airport, ports, infrastructure. Nicobar Island is being sold to Adani,” he alleged.

Gandhi again raked up the Indo-US trade deal, reiterating it will destroy Indian farmers. “Our agri sector has been opened for US farmers who can now sell their produce in Indian markets,” he said.

“Under the deal, we will have to purchase goods from the US every year which will adversely affect our industry including small industry,” he claimed.

“Modi also said we will buy from only those to whom the US gives permission... And all your data, what you speak, messages you send, medical data, hospital data, all of that Modi has handed over to America. What did India get in this deal, nothing. Zero, we got nothing,” he further alleged.

Before his address, the former Congress chief also walked about a kilometre with Brijendra, state Congress chief Rao Narender Singh and other leaders as part of the yatra. Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and B K Hariprasad were also present.

“Take it in writing, Narendra Modi tick nahi payenga kyon ki janta mein itna gussa hai (Narendra Modi will not be able to survive, because there is so much anger among the public). No matter how many elections you have to steal you may do, but you will have to face the anger which is there in the people. And people decide in India what is going to happen,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also mentioned to the gathering about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which he undertook earlier. “A few years ago, we undertook a journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, a distance of 4,000 km. We walked from Kanyakumari all the way to Kashmir; millions of people walked alongside us, and we raised a slogan: To open a shop of love in the marketplace of hate. This slogan was not merely our slogan; it emerged from the crowd itself,” he said.

Gandhi congratulated Brijendra Singh for undertaking the Sadbhav Yatra in the same manner and went among the people, walking on the roads of Haryana. “My thinking is that in every state, the youth leaders of the Congress should go among the people by holding yatras. You get to learn and people connect with you and political understanding also increases,” Gandhi said.

The Sadbhav Yatra began from Danoda village in Narwana in Jind from October 5, 2025. The foot march was started by Brijendra Singh, son of Congress veteran Birender Singh, to highlight several national and regional issues. “The yatra has so far covered 85 of all 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, covering over 2,700 km so far,” Brijendra said. He said the yatra has highlighted issues like “vote chori”, unemployment, poor law and order situation, agrarian distress, issues related to government employees, labourers and traders.